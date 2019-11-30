Good Afternoon!

It's Saturday Nov. 30 - the last day of month! Expect a chilly afternoon, with temperatures expected to peak in the mid to high 50s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater held a grand opening Friday to celebrate its new home on York Boulevard in Highland Park. The theater was forced to move from its long-time home at the south end of Echo Park after the property was sold for real estate development.

It should be mostly dry today (keeping fingers crossed) but November will end with colder than normal temperatures, and another storm is forecast to arrive next week.

Mary Garrison, a long-time resident of Angeleno Heights and Echo Park, passed away in her home this week. Mary was a friend and Eastsider reader sponsor. She will be missed.

Serene Silver Lake