A hiker died this afternoon after going into cardiac arrest in Griffith Park.

Fire crews responded to a call of a hiker in distress at 1:17 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find the person in cardiac arrest, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire department and park rangers attempted to provide lifesaving measures, but as fire crews prepared an airlift, paramedics on scene determined that the patient was beyond medical help, Prange said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The body will be transferred to the coroner's office, Prange said.

Further information about the deceased was not immediately made available.