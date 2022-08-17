Hello!
News
Cypress Park: A fire damaged a commercial building Tuesday morning in the 1500 block San Fernando Road, but no one was hurt. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was in the building's ducting system, in about 20 minutes, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
GRIFFITH PARK
Park road may become car-free permanently
By Brenda Rees
Since late June, a nearly mile-long section of roadway through Griffith Park has been temporarily closed. It’s part of a pilot program to deter commuter and cut-through traffic through the park and improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and wildlife.
Now, officials are poised to make this temporary car-free zone on Griffith Park Drive permanent. In addition, big changes may also be in store for another major park artery: Crystal Springs Drive.
On Thursday, city staff will recommend that parks commissioners keep Griffith Park Drive – from Travel Town near the 134 Freeway up to the Mount Hollywood Drive turnoff -- closed to unauthorized automobiles and motorcycles.
"Due to the closure, cyclists, pedestrians, equestrians and wildlife are now able to enjoy this segment of roadway in Griffith Park in a safer manner without the vehicle speeding and cut through traffic that was occurring prior to the closure," according to the city staff report.
The project will involve installing two T-Bar gates, asphalt resurfacing, road markings/additional signage and adding speed humps. A maximum of $540,000 is slated for the project.
Closing Griffith Park Drive is based on recent traffic studies from the transportation consulting firm Kimley-Horn. Some of the findings:
- Before the closure, about 1,950 vehicles traveled along Griffith Park Drive on a typical weekday; about 2,000 on a typical weekend day. After the closure, the numbers plunged to about 80 authorized vehicles per weekday and 20 on weekend days.
- Traffic has not increased significantly on Zoo Drive between Griffith Park Drive and Riverside; consultants suggest that drivers are possibly staying on the freeway rather than opting to use a cut-through in the park.
- Another factor in this traffic reduction is more traffic enforcement and additional speed feedback signs on Crystal Springs Drive and Zoo Drives.
Elsewhere around the park, the consultants have recommended other ways to reduce traffic from cutting through the park and slowing drivers to 25 miles per hour.
Those recommendations include adding speed humps on Crystal Springs Drive, which parallels the 5 Freeway, and eventually reducing traffic lanes from 2 to 1 in each direction. That will create room for dedicated bike lanes and paths for pedestrians.
The Eastsider wants to know if this road closure in Griffith Park has changed your driving habits. Is your drive longer? Are you taking a different route? Reply to this email with your comments.
EAGLE ROCK & ELYSIAN VALLEY
West Nile spreads
West Nile virus has been detected in Eagle Rock and Elysian Valley for the first time this year.
Mosquito samples collected in recent weeks in other areas -- including Canoga Park and Downey-- also tested positive, the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District announced this week.
The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death.
This year, the agency has collected 76 positive mosquito samples from around the county.
In Eagle Rock, a positive sample was collected on Aug. 3 near Colorado Boulevard and Figueroa Street, according to a vector control map. A positive sample in Elysian Valley was collected on July 31 was located near Riverside Drive & Dallas Street.
To help limit mosquito breeding and disease spread, the vector control district recommends:
- Eliminate standing water in clogged gutters, discarded tires, buckets, or anything that holds water for more than a week.
- Properly maintain swimming pools, spas, and ponds.
- Change water in pet dishes, birdbaths and other small containers weekly.
- Place mosquitofish in ornamental ponds.
- Wear EPA-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.
- Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood.
City News Service contributed to this story
Things to Do
- Wednesday: The Times in World War II
- Thursday: Homo Happy Hour
- Friday: Summer Biergarten 2022
