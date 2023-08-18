It's Friday!
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of the Daily Digest, featuring the good things, inspirational people and quirky tidbits of the Eastside.
Hello Friday, it's me Brenda Rees, your editor for the day.
Hey, who washed their car?
This weekend, Tropical Storm Hilary is expected to drop a bunch of wet stuff on us. Before you make preparations, take a moment to read what we've created for you today.
Brenda Rees, Editor
DEBS PARK
Raptors up close
Falconer Adam Baz was explaining how raptors, such as the one-year-old barn owl named Archie, holding onto his leather glove, are “killers, they eat meat,” when a squirrel bounded across the picnic grounds in Debs Park.
“Not a good idea, buddy,” said Baz, and our little group laughs. We are here this early morning to experience up-close the power and majesty of these birds of prey. Through his Hawk on Hand encounters, Baz introduces his raptors to groups and individuals who want to learn about owls, hawks and falcons. Of course, my group is excited because part of the fun will be to have a flying bird land on our gloved hand.
There are few places where the public can do this, explains Baz, who has been offering these experiences for almost two years here in Debs Park. A bird biologist from the East Coast, Baz learned the art of falconry in upstate New York and then moved to Oregon where he trained his birds. He moved to Los Angeles two years ago for the entertainment business. But he also works in “high-end pest control” using his flock to chase away pigeons and seagulls from dumps, agricultural areas, shopping centers, etc.
Baz puts Archie away and moves to another box that’s been shaking. Inside, Jasper, a six-year-old Harris’s hawk, is anxious to get out, fly and eat. My group "oohs" as Baz brings out a large reddish-brown hawk with intense yellow eyes that gives out a frustrated growl. These birds are solitary creatures and hunters, Baz tells us. “They are not loyal to me; they are loyal to food.”
With a small pouch on his hip full of frozen mice parts, Baz attaches a tracker and bell onto Jasper’s back since he will be free flying. The falcon, with talons dug into Baz’s leather glove, scans the territory as Baz walks to a good place to fly the bird. Baz flashes a laser light onto a eucalyptus tree, and immediately the hawk springs up, out and away. At the tree, the bird flips around and heads back to Baz, who raises his arm. Jasper swoops downward and grazes the grass but quickly elevates to make a pinpoint landing back on Baz’s outstretched hand. He gobbles his mouse reward.
Our group gasps. “So quiet!” “So fast!”
Now it’s our turn; my daughter Katie goes first and when the bird returns to her hand, she is all smiles and speechless – just like everyone in our group.
After we've all had our turn, Baz returns Jasper to the box, and we ask questions about drones replacing raptors ("I am not worried about that"), and how falconry is changing. Baz tells us that more women and people of color are getting involved and challenging the “old white gruff hunters” who traditionally have been falconers. "There has been a shift, and it's an exciting place to be."
SUMMER SKIES
Cloud Spotting
On a recent Tuesday afternoon, I noticed them.
From the Highland Park Farmer’s Market and later the Eagle Rock Plaza, white cumulus clouds rise like multiple layers of whipped cream plopped on the San Gabriel Mountains.
Coming from the Midwest where cloud watching is a pastime, seeing white fluffy clouds floating in the blue sky is a rare occasion here in Southern California – except for this time of year. With 25 years of living in Eagle Rock, I call these "summer clouds" heralds of late summer, similar to the appearance of green fig eater beetles buzzing in my backyard or orb weavers knitting intricate webs at dusk. It’s nature telling me what time it is.
“These clouds can be convective cumulus clouds,” explains Janine A. Baijnath-Rodino, Director of Meteorology & Adjunct Assistant Professor at UCLA’s Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Department.
She says they are the result of:
- Hot daytime temperatures
- Unstable atmosphere (vertical wind motion)
- And moisture within the air mass
When moisture-laden ocean breezes, and winds come up against the San Gabriels, there’s only one place to go: Up. The mountains “help shape the wind flow, and in some cases, if the air is stable, can generate a different type of cloud, altocumulus lenticularis clouds, which look like flying saucers over the mountain range,” says Baijnath-Rodino.
I like knowing the science behind these extraordinary displays of heat, wind and water, but I also like to imagine clouds as living things in constant motion. At first, they are invisible, swirling around our streets, freeways and buildings, climbing high above our troubles and worries. And when gathered together, they form a powerful visible force rising over mountain tops, growing taller, fatter and more splendid with each passing minute.
Baijnath-Rodino suggests this website to learn more about clouds.
EAGLE ROCK
'Tripp' the Dinosaur, Lost and Found
Three weeks ago, Hill Drive’s most famous resident was stolen, but thanks to vigilant neighbors, “Tripp,” the metal dinosaur, has returned home.
For about a year, the red-stained dino in Mark Rhein and husband Warren Brodine’s front yard delighted all who walked or drove past. “We’d find grass or fruit in his mouth,” says Brodine about treats left by children.
Three weeks ago, however, the couple discovered Tripp was gone. They posted the theft on social media. “If you see Tripp around the neighborhood, maybe we can get him back,” wrote Rhein.
Last weekend, a neighbor discovered someone selling Tripp on York Boulevard. A flurry of activity ensued to reach Rhein – social media posts, notes left on the couple’s house, phone calls. Finally, Rhein “hightailed it down to Highland Park,” explains Brodine. After Rhein confronted the seller, the dinosaur was back with its rightful owner, free of charge.
The joyous community reaction to Tripp has overwhelmed the couple who moved from Chicago to Eagle Rock six years ago. “We are so grateful for everyone who stopped by telling us how much Trip has meant to them,” says Brodine. “This experience shows us what a fantastic neighborhood we have and how little things can be very important. We can’t wait to bring Tripp back out.”
-- Brenda Rees
📢 News
Deadly crash
East L.A.: A person was killed in a crash on the southbound 5 Freeway at Ditman Avenue and Indiana Street exit. The CHP says the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, might have been a pedestrian. The Eastsider
Taco vendor robberies
Echo Park: Authorities were looking for several men who robbed six taco vendors, including one in Echo Park, at gunpoint Wednesday night. The Eastsider
Catalytic converter theft shooting
Highland Park: One person was shot in the arm by a suspected catalytic converter thief as thefts of the automotive devices have increased across Northeast L.A., police said. The Community Alert issued by the LAPD Northeast Division on Wednesday did not provide a specific location or date of the shooting. The Eastsider has contacted the division for more details.
Man goes missing
East L.A.: Authorities are asking the public to help find a 67-year old man who last seen Sunday morning in the 3900 block of East Sixth Street. LASD
Update on suspected deadly overdose
Echo Park: The two men who were found dead Wednesday morning in the Westlake area near Echo Park have been identified as Carlos Camilo, about 25-30 years of age, and Erik Vasquez, 28, according to the county medical examiner. Police suspect the deaths may have been the result of a drug overdose, but the medical examiner has not yet made a determination. The Eastsider
Eastsider Giveaway: $50 Village Bakery & Cafe Gift Certificate
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Echo Park
Plans for a large residential project on the east end of the neighborhood have been replaced with something larger. The original plans calling for 214 residential units in the 1100 block of Sunset Boulevard have been swapped out for a 327-unit project. Though the original proposal was approved about a decade ago, this is regarded as a new project, according to Dana Sayles, a representative for the developer, Aragon Properties.
The footprint of the new plan is essentially the same as the old, Sayles said. But the complex will, in places, be one or two stories taller than the old project, which already reached as high as five stories. Sayles added that the prior project was not financially feasible coming out of the pandemic, so Aragon is re-entitling it.
Silver Lake
Seven small-lot homes are in the works for 1754-1756 N. Griffith Park Blvd., according to city records. A planning document calls for subdividing 11,000 square-feet of land into seven small lots. The applicant, Kenneth Lickitwongse with Griffith Park SLS, has also filed building plans with the city
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Eagle Rock Spanish Casita
- Grand Spanish in Arroyo Seco Highland Park
- Quintessential California Craftsman in Prime Highland Park
- Two Separate Homes On A Lot w/ Finished Garage in Highland Park
- Glassell Park Contemporary Bungalow
- Montecito Heights Bright Craftsman
Good luck house hunting!
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
A look at what's going on this weekend.
Saturday, August 19
Elysian Valley: The month-Long Ham Festival is taking place at The Elysian Theatre. The NONSEMBLE will perform 26 original pieces in 3 acts featuring avant-garde comedy.
Elysian Park: Get a Natural High at an alcohol-free pop up dance party with live DJ's at the park! Before the party, revel in breathwork & somatic movement. There will be complimentary zero-proof mocktails & vegan pizza.
Glassell Park: Join in on PlayLA's Wheelchair Basketball Clinic at the rec center. This Youth Adaptive Sports Program is free for children with disabilities ages 5-17. No experience is necessary.
Silver Lake: Attend the opening reception for Nous-Ance: Metamorphosis, a group show featuring the work of 30 artists exploring the themes of transformation, growth and change.
Sunday, August 20
Eagle Rock: Head to Vidiots for the screening of Steven Spielberg's Hook (1991). This family-friendly film follows Robin Williams as an older Peter Pan heading back to Neverland to save his children from Captain Hook.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, which is home to one of the nation's largest HO scale-operating railroads.
Greek Theater: Listen to the "Sound of Sunshine" and snag some tickets to see reggae musicians Michael Franti & Spearhead perform with Soja.
👋 That's It!
Hey kids, hope you enjoyed these stories around our neighborhood. Got ideas? Send 'em over to me at Brenda@theeastsiderla.com. Let's chat!
-- Brenda Rees
What did you think of today's newsletter?
We take your feedback seriously.
