A woman with a green shirt holds out her gloved hand as a large bird lands 600

When six-year-old Jasper interacts with the public, his owner Baz wants him 'hungry' but not 'starving.' Hawks on Hand participant Katie Hughes greets Jasper.
A man with green hat holds up a barn owl that is spreading its wings 600

Adam Baz describes raptors like Archie the barn owl as "killers. Meat eating killers."
a hawk stands on a branch 600

Falconer's hawks, like Jasper, will spend their entire life in captivity, but will have a full "quality of life," says falconer Adam Baz.
White clouds on a blue sky over a hillside 600

Lovely awe-inspiring clouds are the product of hot temperatures, an unstable atmosphere (like blowing wind) and moisture. But they seem alive.
A metal dinosaur on grass with an orange in its mouth 600

Tripp the Dinosaur was stolen from his Eagle Rock front yard about three weeks ago.
