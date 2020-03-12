Hello!
It's Thursday, March 12. The forecast calls for steady rain all afternoon and into the evening.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:
Occidental College in Eagle Rock has informed students and staff to take another week of spring break and prepare for online instruction when they return as the liberal arts college responds to the coronavirus. Details to come
After a deluge of coronavirus news, the Eastside and the rest of L.A. have been deluged with rain all afternoon. That's prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Urban and Small Stream Advisory for L.A. County as it expected heavy downpours, thunderstorms and local flooding.
Firefighters took the driver out of an SUV that had become stuck in a flooded section of West Silver Lake Drive. One reader said a bus was having a hard time trying to make a u-turn in the middle of the narrow street.
NOW: Vehicle becomes stuck in rain flooded street in #SilverLake. @Stu_Mundel reports from #Sky2. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/ONJKBYERTK— CBSLA Assignment Desk (@KCBSKCALDesk) March 13, 2020
The list of event cancellations and venue closings is growing quickly in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the cancellations involving Eastside venues and events:
• The Dodger home opener scheduled for March 26 has been postponed by at least two weeks.
• The L.A. Zoo in Griffith Park will close through the end of March.
• The L.A. Public Library, which serves the City of Los Angeles, and the L.A. County Library, which serves East Los Angeles, have cancelled all classes, lectures, workshops and other events at city libraries through the end of March. But both library systems will remain open to patrons.
• Subliminal Projects in Echo Park has postponed the opening reception of the Let Them Eat Cake photo exhibit.
We will keep you updated of more closures. And if you are cancelling or postponing event, or closing your venue, send details over to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com or submit the info here.
There's no reason to clean out your local market of bottled water. The LADWP explains why.
Apparently not everyone is heeding calls to prepare instead of panic. Scenes of empty store shelves in Atwater Village, Eagle Rock and Silver Lake are indicative of the public's anxiety and fear over the coronavirus.
Silverlake Whole Foods is getting picked over in a big way. pic.twitter.com/eETCWleZ9Z— Benjamin Ahr Harrison 💩 (@BenjaminAhr) March 12, 2020
Situation is very normal and not at all panicked at the Eagle Rock Sprouts pic.twitter.com/7hjJkpcU7o— Ghetty Green New Deal (@toriimacdaddy) March 12, 2020
Feeling dangerously close to societal collapse at the Atwater Village Costco. I mean, more so than usual. pic.twitter.com/86IAJZPNs5— Kyle Ryan (@Kyle_Ryan) March 12, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.