Please click or tap here to fill out a survey to let us know what you would like to see in The Eastsider.

We are interested in knowing more about who reads The Eastsider and how we can better serve you.

Survey results will be made public and provided upon request to potential advertisers and sponsors. However, individual responses will be kept private and confidential.

Completing the survey will take only a few minutes. And it will provide us with valuable information to help us keep you informed and connected.

Thank you!

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Go here to take the survey