It's Presidents Day. And here on the Eastside there are several sites, mostly schools, named after former presidents, including:

James A. Garfield High in East LA is named after the 20th U.S. President

Abraham Lincoln High in Lincoln Heights is named after the 16th U.S. President

Theodore Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights is named after the 26th U.S. President

Woodrow Wilson High in El Sereno is named after the 28th U.S. President

Did we miss any?

Flowers brighten up this Silver Lake backyard. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.

The city and county of Los Angeles will reserve the majority of vaccinations this week to provide second doses. A new vaccination center operated by the federal and state government at Cal State LA in El Sereno is scheduled to start giving shots on Tuesday.

Missing East LA man

Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to find a 20-year-old Christopher Brian Lopez, who was last seen in the 3900 block of Sixth Street at about 11 p.m. Go here for details.

