Thanks to Ralph Ordaz for his time-lapse photo a Metro bus on York Boulevard in Highland Park. "What caught my attention were the trees and clouds looked very similar and there was a contrast in colors."

Weekend Breaking News:

• Boyle Heights police chase ends in crash and injuries

• Pedestrian killed in freeway crash near Dodger Stadium

• Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in Los Feliz

• The LAPD was called in to conduct a death investigation in Cypress Park

How's business at LA Road Thrift Store in Glassell Park?

Our weekly snapshot of business conditions features Matt Troyer, Office Manager at LA Road Thrift Store.

You can find more stories about small business in Eastside Biz Buzz -- including this week's story on new stores debut in Atwater Village and Eagle Rock.

Notebook

News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond



Updates

• Police said the man who was found dead on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park was homeless and died of natural causes

• The Pentagon will deploy U.S. troops to help at the new COVID-19 vaccination center expected to open later this month at Cal State LA in El Sereno

Echo Park photographer remembered

Maynard Parker, an architectural photographer who set up his home and studio in Echo Park in 1940, received a new profile in Palm Springs Life. "Maynard L. Parker had a knack for making the ordinary look extraordinary, and the extraordinary look phenomenal," said the writer, James Munn. Parker's work, the piece points out, was "artfully earthbound, never revealing the photographer’s tricks behind the photo and always leading the eye to what mattered."

The Los Feliz home of the late actress Naya Rivera has sold

The New York Post reports it sold for $2.69 million, just nine days after the rehabilitated 1930s two-story Colonial entered the market for approximately that price. The former child actor, model and singer, who played Santana Lopez on “Glee,” drowned in July while boating with her 4-year-old son (who survived) on Lake Piru in Ventura County.

Do you love your Eastside neighborhood?

