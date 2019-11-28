reader-sponsor-bubble.jpg
The Eastsider

Happy Thanksgiving!

It's Thursday, Nov. 28. It's been a chilly Thanksgiving, with highs topping out in the low 50s in most areas. Things should dry out tomorrow but remain on the cold side.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.

Thanksgiving Day Treat

A rainbow welcomed Veronica Hunt when she returned home to Silver Lake today.

 Photo by Veronica Hunt

A car crash in the 4700 block of Monterey Road in Hermon this afternoon left two people in critical condition and one other person with non-life-threatening injures, says Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The rain and cold weather prompted city and county officials in Los Angeles to open their 24-hour shelters early for the homeless to escape the cold and rain. More than 500 new emergency shelter beds opened Wednesday in Los Angeles, and more are opening across the city Thursday and Friday. Countywide, the Board of Supervisors voted to open seven shelters early, all of them by Friday.

