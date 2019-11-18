Highland Park -- The driver involved in the deadly July 25 crash at Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue has been arrested, according to police.

Jeremy Espinosa of Highland Park was arrested over the weekend and is facing a possible murder charge, LAPD Central Traffic Division detective Juan Campos said on Sunday.

Authorities allege that Espinoza, who is 18, was driving under the influence of both drugs and alcohol and was driving recklessly when he crashed into a pole at about 2 am, killing 18-year-old passenger Eddie Sanchez.

Sanchez was declared dead at the scene. Espinoza and a female passenger were taken to a hospital.

Espinoza is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on today.

#BREAKING Deadly crash at Figueroa & Pasadena Ave in Highland Park area - 1 man killed, 2 others transported to hospital. LAPD says “speed absolutely a factor.” #abc7eyewitness @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/WgDh29EKRK — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) July 25, 2019