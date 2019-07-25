Highland Park -- One person is dead and two are injured after their car crashed into a concrete pole early this morning, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the scene at about 2:06 a.m. at the junction of Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue on the border of Highland Park and Cypress Park.
#BREAKING Deadly crash at Figueroa & Pasadena Ave in Highland Park area - 1 man killed, 2 others transported to hospital. LAPD says “speed absolutely a factor.” #abc7eyewitness @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/WgDh29EKRK— Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) July 25, 2019
They were able to release two of the vehicle’s occupants who had become trapped in the crash. The male driver and a female passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition, said Sgt. Juan Acosta with LAPD’s Central Traffic Division.
The third victim, a male passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police told ABC7 that speed was a factor in the accident, but it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.
