Highland Park -- One person is dead and two are injured after their car crashed into a concrete pole early this morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 2:06 a.m. at the junction of Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue on the border of Highland Park and Cypress Park.

#BREAKING Deadly crash at Figueroa & Pasadena Ave in Highland Park area - 1 man killed, 2 others transported to hospital. LAPD says “speed absolutely a factor.” #abc7eyewitness @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/WgDh29EKRK — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) July 25, 2019

They were able to release two of the vehicle’s occupants who had become trapped in the crash. The male driver and a female passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition, said Sgt. Juan Acosta with LAPD’s Central Traffic Division.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The third victim, a male passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police told ABC7 that speed was a factor in the accident, but it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.