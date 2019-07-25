Highland Park -- One person is dead and two are injured after their car crashed into a concrete pole early this morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene at about 2:06 a.m. at the junction of Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue on the border of Highland Park and Cypress Park.

They were able to release two of the vehicle’s occupants who had become trapped in the crash. The male driver and a female passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition, said Sgt. Juan Acosta with LAPD’s Central Traffic Division.

The third victim, a male passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police told ABC7 that speed was a factor in the accident, but it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.

