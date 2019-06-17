Highland Park -- A driver who took a wrong turn into a park sandbox early this morning said he did so after following the instructions from his GPS device, police said.
The driver apparently turned off Figueroa Street into Sycamore Grove Park and drove across the grass and got stuck in the sand of a playground next to Ramona Hall.
The incident happened at about 5 am, said Lt. Sanchez with the LAPD Northeast Division. No one was injured, she said. The man, who told officers he was guided into the park by his car's navigation system, waited a few hours before calling the police for assistance, she said.
She had no further information about the incident.
A photo posted by HighlandParkHLP on Twitter showed the front of a blue car in the sandbox next to a swing set and tow truck.
#HighlandPark In other news at Sycamore Park this morning - car gets stuck while trying to go down the slide or was it trying to use the swings? This is not the first time we see this at this location. @TheEastsiderLA pic.twitter.com/qlmbyxDV6S— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) June 17, 2019
