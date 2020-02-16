A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

A 28-year-old man was killed in a Highland Park shooting - the third homicide of the year. Eastsider

The Highland Park killings took place after the launch of police foot patrols on Figueroa Street. LA Taco

A homeless man was shot and killed near the Hermon dog park. Eastsider

Former state legislator Kevin de Leon waged a losing and longshot battle against Diane Feinstein in the U.S. Senate race in 2018. But now he's candidate with the most money and major endorsements in the Council District 14 election. L.A. Times

Who Hollywood is backing in the Council District 4 race. Variety

Occidental College in Eagle Rock had hired a new president, Harry J. Elam, Jr., with acclaimed roles in academia and the theater. Eastsider

The conversion of a former Silver Lake church into a 25-room boutique hotel is moving ahead but under a new owner. Eastsider

An Echo Park library parking lot becomes an overnight haven for those living in cars. Eastsider

Efforts are moving slower than expected in turning the former Lincoln Heights Jail into a residential complex. Eastsider

Federal prosecutors arrested a suspected heroin and cocaine trafficker who allegedly worked out of a Lincoln Heights storefront. Eastsider

The personal and powerful portraits of East L.A. artist Shizu Saldamando Eastsider

A bankruptcy judge said he plans to approve the sale of Lincoln Heights-based Forever 21 to shopping mall owners. The company was founded in Highland Park by the Chang family, which will now lose control of the retailer. L.A. Times

A trio of robbers have struck East Hollywood and Los Feliz convenience stores. One store has been held up multiple times. Eastsider

"Pillarhenge" -- a long delayed Eagle Rock residential project -- is up for sale again. Boulevard Sentinel

Eagle Rock cafe manager prepares for the fight of his life -- in the boxing ring. Eastsider

