Good Evening!

It's Saturday, Nov. 16. Thanks for stopping by today. After a beautiful warm day, expect Sunday to be hot, with highs in the 90s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox today:

A family was evacuated from their Highland Park home Friday night after three suspects being pursued by police ran into the house, said ABC7. After family members walked out with their arms raised, police entered the home on Avenue 41 and apprehended the suspects. It's not clear what prompted the chase.

Silver Lake is throwing a 10th birthday party for its public library today with an architectural tour, the creation of a time capsule and cake. The branch is the most automated in the city's library system and was the first to use radio frequency identification as part of an automated book check-in and sorting system with a computerized conveyor belt designed to make book returns more efficient.

Bernie Sanders brings his presidential campaign to El Sereno today, with a morning rally at Wilson High that will include a performance by Ozomatli. Sanders will return to El Sereno on Sunday when he joins the other Democratic candidates at a presidential forum at Cal State L.A.

Metro will be holding a community workshop today in Eagle Rock about a proposed bus rapid transit line that will run either on the 134 Freeway or Colorado Boulevard, an option that has met with stiff resistance among some residents.

Metro will be holding a second meeting today, this one is a "scoping meeting" in Cypress Park devoted to some of the proposed routes for extending the L.A. River path south of Elysian River to Maywood.