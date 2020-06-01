Eastside 911 fire placeholder

El Sereno -- The L.A. Fire Department is responding to a small hillside brush fire that broke out tonight 

The fire was burning near the 4700 block of Klamath Street and had burned about a half-acre of brush. It was reported at about 8:15 pm

No other details were available.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Rachel Uranga is a Los Angeles-based writer

Tags

Load comments