El Sereno -- The L.A. Fire Department is responding to a small hillside brush fire that broke out tonight
The fire was burning near the 4700 block of Klamath Street and had burned about a half-acre of brush. It was reported at about 8:15 pm
No other details were available.
Fire on Ascot Hill in #ElSereno please be safe everyone pic.twitter.com/TLl14J9P5v— Fernie G (@MrFerndogg) June 2, 2020
Uhhhh???? @TheEastsiderLA #ElSereno pic.twitter.com/YX2KCR4gew— Lisa is Cornteened (@LRK323) June 2, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.