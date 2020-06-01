El Sereno -- The L.A. Fire Department is responding to a small hillside brush fire that broke out tonight

The fire was burning near the 4700 block of Klamath Street and had burned about a half-acre of brush. It was reported at about 8:15 pm

No other details were available.

Fire on Ascot Hill in #ElSereno please be safe everyone pic.twitter.com/TLl14J9P5v — Fernie G (@MrFerndogg) June 2, 2020