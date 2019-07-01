Historic Filipinotown -- One person was shot late this afternoon in the 400 block of Coronado Terrace, according to police.
The victim was transported to a hospital, said LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman. She did not have information on the person's condition or gender.
One Eastsider reader said a helicopter had been hovering over the scene near the 101 Freeway.
The suspect, described as a male Latino wearing a blue hat, black shirt and blue jeans, was seen running from the scene on Coronado Terrace, Eisenman said. The shooting was reported at 5:43 pm.
