Fans of P-22 will gather at the Greek Theatre on Saturday to honor the memory of P-22, Griffith Park's famed mountain lion. The event is sold out, but you can still watch a livestream of the event.
📷 Eastside Scene
Debs Park: A winter sunset viewed from Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
East Hollywood
A new mixed-use project with shops and 61 apartments is planned for 4800 Melrose Ave., Urbanize reported. The seven-story building would rise at the southwest corner of Melrose and Harvard Boulevard.
Work is finishing up on five small-lot homes at 4344 Willow Brook Ave., Urbanize said. Sale prices start at more than $1.3 million for the three-bedroom homes.
Angeleno Heights
A historic, 114-year-old mansion was sold at auction this week for $2.3 million after being in the same family for 80 years, according to Redfin. The six-bedroom Mission Revival was built in 1909 for oil producer Charles Daggett, and was declared city Historic-Cultural Monument No. 222 in 1979. Dirt noted that the structure needs a lot of work, including installing a modern HVAC system, adding a new carport or garage, and updating the kitchen and bathrooms.
Glassell Park
A 35-unit apartment building at 3367 Andrita St. has changed ownership for the first time in more than 20 years, fetching $8.6 million - more than four times its sale price in 2002, according to Redfin. The listing notes that a land use restrictive agreement on the 73-bedroom property will expire in 17 years.
Los Feliz
Josh Schwartz - a producer and creator behind “The O.C.” and “Gossip Girl” - is moving back to the neighborhood, buying a century-old Spanish Revival just south of Griffith Park, Dirt reported. The sprawling 7,400-square-foot estate is laid out on nearly an acre along Los Feliz Boulevard. Schwartz picked it up for $7.75 million - a huge price cut from the original asking of nearly $12 million, Dirt said. Schwartz has lived in Los Feliz before, in a smaller Mediterranean villa that he sold in 2019.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- Elysian Valley 5-bedroom: $25,000 off contemporary home with drought-tolerant landscaping. Now asking $1,375,000.
- East LA Duplex: $59,000 cut on renovated property with views. Now asking $639,000.
- Silver Lake Traditional: $100,000 chop on 4-bedroom with views. Now asking $2,700,000.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Eagle Rock retreat with views supreme
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting
FLASHBACK FRIDAY | LOS FELIZ
When Walt Disney made movies in Los Feliz
If you're looking for the site of Walt Disney's first big studios, start off by getting supplies (fried chicken, wine, muffin tops, what have you) at the Gelson's at the corner of Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue.
Then just sit in the Gelson's parking lot with your groceries because, well, you're already there.
According to the Cultural Heritage Commission and other sources, the 2700 of Griffith Park Boulevard held Disney's studios from 1926 to 1940. It's where Disney would produce “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and create Mickey Mouse. Technically, this geographical footprint itself is a L.A. Historic-Cultural Monument (No. 163).
But all the studio buildings are long gone - replaced on the north side of Hyperion by the Gelson's and the south side by a strip mall with mailbox rentals, soft-serve vegan ice cream, and a convenient and comfortable Jersey Mike’s.
The Disney company moved their studios to Burbank in 1940, and in the years following, moved some of the actual buildings in Silver Lake to the new location, according to the Historical Marker Database, which also said the remaining buildings were leveled around 1966.
But what was known as the Hyperion Studio was not Disney's first work space in L.A. Before opening Hyperion, Walt and his brother Roy worked at 4649 Kingswell Ave. near Vermont Avenue, according to the L.A. Times. They first rented the back half of a real estate office, then expanded to a second storefront. The storefronts still remain, though they’ve been altered over the years.
🗓️ Things To Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Feb 4
Lincoln Heights: Looking to sign your teens up for charter school next year? There's a free community winter open house for Smidt Tech. Raffles, activities, and resources will be available.
Highland Park: The Pop-Hop will have a book performance on Mr. Taffle's Pants of Insanity to celebrate Daniel Eric Finkel's psychedelic comedy/sci-fi debut novel. Come with listening ears and questions.
Highland Park: The Good Gays' Art Market is back! Shop from new vendors, eat some good food, get tatted, take photos in a photobooth and listen to music by DJ Sarita Linda.
Sunday, Feb 5
El Sereno: Jazz at Lincoln Center will be performing at The Luckman presenting Songs We Love. The group will go through four decades of music with songs from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and more.
