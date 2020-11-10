A Los Angeles Police Department officer has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a used car lot in Orange, authorities said today.
Officer Matthew Calleros, 45, was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, Orange Police Department Lt. Jennifer Amat said.
The vehicle was reported stolen on Oct. 25, 2019, from a dealership in the 1100 block of West Chapman Avenue, Amat said.
"Detectives from the Orange Police Department developed an investigative lead in the case, identifying the suspect as 45-year-old Matthew Calleros, a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department," Amat said in a statement.
Calleros was arrested at about 7:15 p.m. Monday, Amat said.
"The Los Angeles Police Department became aware of this investigation in late September and fully cooperated with the Orange Police Department," the LAPD said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. "This (led) to the identification and arrest of our officer. We will continue to cooperate with Orange PD's criminal investigation while we conduct our own administrative investigation."
Calleros, of the LAPD's Hollenbeck Division, has been assigned to his home, and his peace officer powers have been suspended pending the outcome of both investigations, the LAPD said.
