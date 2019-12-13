Good Evening!

It's Friday, December 13. Today will be sunny and cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

Cal State LA's unbeaten men's soccer team moves ahead to the national championship game on Saturday after a 3-0 victory over the University of Indianapolis.  That means the team is now one step away from the program's first-ever national championship. The Eagles will play against No. 2 seed Charleston in NCAA Division II Championships.

Saturday's Echo Park Holiday Parade will mean that Sunset Boulevard will be closed from about Vin Scully Avenue on the east to Park Avenue on the west in the late morning and afternoon. Also expect Metro and Dash bus service to be interrupted on Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today that the Los Angeles Public Library will end late fines for all library patrons beginning next spring. But patrons will still be on the hook to pay for the cost of replacing lost and damaged books and other items. Here's the full story.

A homeless encampment caught fire this morning alongside the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Dodger Stadium. Eastsider tipster Katrina Alexy sent a photo of the plume of smoke that was visible across the area.  No details are yet available from the fire department.

Homeless encampment fire next to Dodger Stadium
Photo by Katrina ALexy

