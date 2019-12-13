Good Afternoon!

It's Friday, December 13. Expect Today will be sunny and cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today that the Los Angeles Public Library will end late fines for all library patrons beginning next spring. But patrons will still be on the hook to pay for the cost of replacing lost and damaged books and other items. Here's the full story.

A homeless encampment caught fire this morning alongside the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near Dodger Stadium. Eastsider tipster Katrina Alexy sent a photo of the plume of smoke that was visible across the area. No details are yet available from the fire department.

