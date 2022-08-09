The L.A. City Council temporarily halted proceedings this morning during a chaotic meeting in which one homeless activist was arrested, several officers were injured and splatters of what appeared to be blood were smeared an aisle of the council chamber.
The raucous scene took place as activists showed up to protest an ordinance to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.
"We cannot accept that as a regular way to conduct ourselves," Council President Nury Martinez said. "I think for those of us who have been with us a number of years, I've never witnessed anything like this."
The council eventually voted 11-3 in favor of the measure on the third and final time that it came up for a vote. Council member Nithya Raman of Silver Lake was one of the three councilmembers who opposed the measure. Voting in favor were Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, who represents Highland Park and Cypress Park, Kevin de León, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, and Mitch O'Farrell, whose district includes Echo Park and Hollywood, voted in favor.
As they did last week, opponents interrupted the meeting with chants, shouts in the council chamber. They booed and yelled obscenities as council members walked into the chamber.
After the meeting began, a woman then attempted to climb over the barrier separating the council from members of the public. While police attempted to take the woman into custody, a man tried to prevent officers from arresting her. He was in turn arrested on suspicion of vandalism and resisting arrest. The woman was not taken into custody, according to Capt. Elaine Morales of the Los Angeles Police Department, who added that she was pulled away from police by other protesters.
Three officers, including a sergeant, suffered minor injuries, Morales said.
Martinez then called for a 20-minute recess. Police with riot gear circled the chamber while protesters chanted and made speeches until police issued a dispersal order. The council finished the meeting with only members of the media present.
After the meeting, Councilman De León was examining the scene in the chamber, telling a cameraman to make sure he got a close-up shot of the blood. De León told City News Service that in his lifetime, he's "never witnessed or experienced such behavior by a group of individuals who sought to inflict violent, physical harm" on Martinez.
"I wish that they would channel that energy to join with us to build more housing, to acquire more housing, to get our unhoused neighbors off the street sooner rather than later," de León said. "They seem to focus on performative art."
The new amendment is a blanket ban on encampments within 500 feet of all schools.
Councilman Joe Buscaino originally proposed the idea last year, and it failed to gain traction. But the issue was revived earlier this year, in part at the urging of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who said teachers, principals and parents have expressed concerns about homeless encampments near campuses.
Opponents of the ordinance claim that some smaller schools and daycares out of the thousands in Los Angeles may not look like a building to which the encampment ban perimeter applies to, especially if people set up a block away or around the corner.
"It allows opportunistic politicians to push their unhoused constituents from block-to-block, district-to-district, while providing no shelter, no housing and no services," said Ashley Bennett, co-founder of Ground Game LA, in a speech outside City Hall before the meeting.
Bonin, the only council member to vote against the measure all three times, said it will make the homelessness crisis worse.
"This is going to disconnect people from services," he said. "This is going to channel our time and money and energy into moving people around, instead of moving people inside. It is actually harmful."
People who violate the ordinance face an infraction or citation, but "a person who willfully resists, delays or obstructs a city employee from enforcing this section or who willfully refuses to comply after being requested to do so by an authorized city employee" can face higher fines and a misdemeanor charge, according to the ordinance.
