LA City Council Meeting Screenshot Aug 9 2022

Officers line the council floor as protestors chant and shout in council chambers.

The L.A. City Council temporarily halted proceedings this morning during a chaotic meeting in which one homeless activist was arrested, several officers were injured and splatters of what appeared to be blood were smeared an aisle of the council chamber.    

The raucous scene took place as activists showed up to protest an ordinance to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.

