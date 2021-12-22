Several months after the city’s new anti-camping ordinance was adopted, Councilmember Gil Cedillo has issued a list of where he wants to see the law enforced. Sites range from areas near railroad tracks in Lincoln Heights to the borders of Elysian Park.
Cedillo named 29 locations in Council District 1 “for enforcement against sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property, or otherwise obstructing the public right-of-way….” However, only 15 of those sites are in the Eastside section of Cedillo's district.
The list includes parks, including Elysian Park, Debs Park and Sycamore Grove Park. But council district spokesman Conrado TerrazasCross said enforcement won’t happen within the parks. Instead, the new ordinance - LAMC 41.18 - applies only to public rights of way, like sidewalks, not parks.
“Therefore, this would start at the property line of the park going no more than 500 feet from the park,” TerrazasCross said. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will assess each location, and resources and services will be offered to the homeless living there, he said.
Some of the locations in Council District 1 include:
- Albion Riverside Park -- Lincoln Heights
- Artesian between Ave 33 and Humboldt - Lincoln Heights
- Ave 21 between N. Pasadena and Barranca, by the freeway - Lincoln Heights
- Ave 18 between N. Pasadena, by an active railway - Lincoln Heights
- Ave 21 between Humboldt and an active railway - Lincoln Heights
- Cypress Park Recreation Center
- Debs Park -- Hermon/Montecito Heights
- Downey Park Pool -- Lincoln Heights
- Elysian Park -- Echo Park/Solano Canyon
- Greayor's Oak Mini Park -- Mount Washington
- Lincoln Heights Recreation Center
- Marmion Way between Ave 57 and Ave 58 - Highland Park
- Rio De Los Angeles Park -- Cypress Park
- Sycamore Grove Park -- Highland Park
- Veterans Square at York Blvd and N. Figueroa St. -- Highland Park
The complete lists can be found here and here.
The City Council must approve the sites.
In November, Kevin de Leon of Council District 14 and Mitch O'Farrell of Council District 13 submitted their lists. Those include 16 Eastside locations.
Councilmember Nithya Raman, an outspoken critic of the law, doesn't plan to select sites in Council District 4, which includes portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
This story has been updated with additional sites
