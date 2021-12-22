Homeless man in Echo Park

Several months after the city’s new anti-camping ordinance was adopted, Councilmember Gil Cedillo has issued a list of where he wants to see the law enforced. Sites range from areas near railroad tracks in Lincoln Heights to the borders of Elysian Park.

Cedillo named 29 locations in Council District 1 “for enforcement against sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property, or otherwise obstructing the public right-of-way….” However, only 15 of those sites are in the Eastside section of Cedillo's district.

The list includes parks, including Elysian Park, Debs Park and Sycamore Grove Park. But council district spokesman Conrado TerrazasCross said enforcement won’t happen within the parks. Instead, the new ordinance - LAMC 41.18 - applies only to public rights of way, like sidewalks, not parks.

“Therefore, this would start at the property line of the park going no more than 500 feet from the park,” TerrazasCross said.  The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will assess each location, and resources and services will be offered to the homeless living there, he said.

Some of the locations in Council District 1 include:

  • Albion Riverside Park -- Lincoln Heights
  • Artesian between Ave 33 and Humboldt - Lincoln Heights
  • Ave 21 between N. Pasadena and Barranca, by the freeway - Lincoln Heights
  • Ave 18 between N. Pasadena, by an active railway - Lincoln Heights
  • Ave 21 between Humboldt and an active railway - Lincoln Heights
  • Cypress Park Recreation Center
  • Debs Park -- Hermon/Montecito Heights
  • Downey Park Pool -- Lincoln Heights
  • Elysian Park -- Echo Park/Solano Canyon
  • Greayor's Oak Mini Park -- Mount Washington
  • Lincoln Heights Recreation Center 
  • Marmion Way between Ave 57 and Ave 58 - Highland Park
  • Rio De Los Angeles Park -- Cypress Park
  • Sycamore Grove Park -- Highland Park
  • Veterans Square at York Blvd and N. Figueroa St. -- Highland Park

The complete lists can be found here and here.

The City Council must approve the sites.

In November, Kevin de Leon of Council District 14 and Mitch O'Farrell of Council District 13 submitted their lists. Those include 16 Eastside locations.

Councilmember Nithya Raman, an outspoken critic of the law, doesn't plan to select sites in Council District 4, which includes portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

This story has been updated with additional sites

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments