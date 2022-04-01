The City of Los Angeles will spend up to $3 billion over the next five years to develop as many as 16,000 beds or housing units for the homeless, under a settlement announced today of a long-running lawsuit.

The settlement with the LA Alliance for Human Rights does not include Los Angeles County, which is also a defendant in the lawsuit. But city officials said the county will be responsible for providing services and housing for homeless individuals with serious mental illness, substance-use issues or chronic physical illnesses.

City leaders said the county must provide services for that segment of the homeless population, since it has the medical and social-work facilities to do so -- while the city does not.

Under the deal, the city would have to provide enough housing to accommodate 60% of the homeless population in each council district. However, the actual number of housing units and beds the city will be required to build under the settlement remains uncertain, pending the results of the recently conducted "point-in-time" countywide homeless count.

But city officials estimate that meeting the terms of the settlement will require the addition of 14,000 to 16,000 beds, costing between $2.4 billion and $3 billion.

A large portion of those required units are believed to be already in the planning stages with funding from the voter-approved 2016 Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure to fund homelessness solutions.

Settlement talks expanded from the original lawsuit focus of downtown's Skid Row area to the thousands of transients living under or next to the region's freeways, then ultimately to the county's entire homeless population.

According to the most recent homeless count, conducted prior to the pandemic in 2020, the countywide homeless population was 66,433, a nearly 13% increase from the previous year. The city of Los Angeles homeless population was 36,165, up 14% from the prior year.

"We could've fought this lawsuit, but we saw it as an opportunity ... to build a future where nobody is suffering on our streets," Garcetti said today.

City officials said the settlement has already been OK'd by U.S. District Judge David Carter, who has been overseeing the lawsuit.

During open court hearings, Carter has referred several times to a "historic schism" between the city and county that had apparently stymied previous settlement efforts. The two entities were ostensibly supposed to come to a compromise on funding and other issues before an agreement with the L.A. Alliance could be reached.

LA Alliance attorney Elizabeth Mitchell said today the county has "refused to participate in this settlement. We will not stop working to hold the county accountable. This crisis is too big for any one branch of government. The county is not getting out of its obligations."

Los Angeles County "must step up and do their part," City Council President Nury Martinez told reporters at a news conference today at City Hall.

Los Angeles County issued a statement today applauding news of the settlement between the Alliance and the city. However, Skip Miller, outside counsel for the county, has long argued that the county should not be held accountable for Skid Row because "the city has primary jurisdiction."

Miller issued a statement today saying the lawsuit "has no merit with regard to the county."

"It is between the plaintiffs and the city, and we're glad they settled," he said. "We intend to litigate and win this case. The county is more than doing its job and doing everything possible to address homelessness without stigmatizing it as a crime."