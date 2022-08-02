Homeless man in Echo Park

The Los Angeles City Council voted today to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, following an hour-long disruption by opponents who interrupted the meeting with chants and shouts in the council chamber.

The council voted 11-3 in favor of the measure after returning from the prolonged recess, with Councilmembers Mike Bonin, Nithya Raman and Marqueece Harris-Dawson dissenting.

