Fundraiser success

Los Feliz: Last month we told you about the challenges parents faced trying to raise $100,000 for Thomas Starr King Middle School. This week Friends of King president Emily Johnson announced that the group has raised $102,000 and money is still coming in. “We are still opening [donation] envelopes.” The funds will be used for field trips and art, dance, science and technology programs.

Honey Bee Therapy

Eagle Rock: A beekeeping workshop gets a visit from the L.A. Times. Marvin Jordana, who tends eight apiaries around the city, leads the sessions He calls the $40 workshops “Honey Bee Therapy.” “Imagine a consciousness that has been around for almost 100 million years, and that has a symbiotic relationship with the planet,” Jordana told the Times. “This is the consciousness of the bees.”

The Sellout

Boyle Heights: A new podcast -- “Smoke Screen: The Sellout” -- tells the story of indicted former L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar. The nine episodes of “The Sellout”, produced by Neon Hum in collaboration with L.A. Taco, also focus hard on Boyle Heights itself, the neighborhood where Huizar lives and has been most closely associated. “Although Huizar is the show’s antagonist, gentrification is its true villain,” the L.A. Times said.

Orphan oil wells

Echo Park: U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined Mayor Eric Garcetti and city councilmembers Gil Cedllo and Mitch O'Farrell last week to discuss how the new infrastructure bill could pay to clean up and seal Los Angeles' idle oil wells, reports the Daily News. They met at Vista Hermosa Park, which opened in 2008 after several of the abandoned or orphan wells were remediated. In 2016, the state sealed an approximately century-old well on nearby Firmin Street.

Sound Walls

City Terrace: Actor Danny Trejo joined County Supervisor Hilda Solis at a ribbon cutting for new sound walls that will shield Harrison Elementary from the 10 Freeway.