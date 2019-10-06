A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.
The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others
A developer wants to build a major housing project along the L.A. River near Rio de Los Angeles State Park and Taylor Yard. But the project is hitting a bank of opposition from many neighbors, as well as the Friends of the Los Angeles River and the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Over my dead body will we see 419 apartment units go up at the entrance to a state park we fought so long and hard for," said Julia Meltzer - founder of Clockshop, a nonprofit arts organization in a nearby Elysian Valley neighborhood. L.A. Times
The body of a stabbing victim was found in the trunk of a burning car in El Sereno. Fire officials had discovered the body after putting out a vehicle fire at the 4500 block of Browne Avenue near Our Lady of Guadalupe School. Though the victim was unidentifiable, an autopsy revealed that the female victim had died from multiple stab wounds. The Eastsider
Forever 21, which has a headquarters and distribution center in Lincoln Heights, has filed for bankruptcy but will remain in business as it reorganizes. The retailer had achieved global reach thanks to its its low-priced, fast fashion, but will now close more than 340 of its approximately 800 stores. Forever 21 has been struggling in recent years, as it expanded rapidly into malls and storefronts around the world while brick-and-mortar outlets were losing ground to online sales. The Eastsider
Also based in Lincoln Heights, Loot Crate now has a new owner after it, too, fell into bankruptcy. Once ranked as the fastest-growing private company in the country, the company was approved for a $30 million sale by a bankruptcy court judge. The majority owner of the new parent company is Joel Weinshanker, who also controls Graceland and is a partner in Elvis Presley Enterprises. Loot Crate grew rapidly mailing out millions of packages stuffed with gamer, sports and pop culture memorabilia to 50,000 paying subscribers before it went deep into debt. L.A. Business Journal
Cyclists, pedestrians and skaters are taking over some of the main streets in Boyle Heights — including 1st Street, 4th Street and Boyle Avenue — as part of a six-mile-long Ciclavia. The “open streets” event runs today from 9 am to 4 pm. However, streets will be closed to motor vehicles from 7 am to about 6 pm and bus riders should expect detours. Also beware of No Parking restrictions after 1 am. The Eastsider
A sample of mosquitoes in Elysian Valley recently tested positive for West Nile virus -- the first time the disease has been detected in that neighborhood this year. The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death in the most severe cases. West Nile has also been detected in Los Feliz and Boyle Heights in recent weeks. The Eastsider
Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell was at Echo Park Lake to discuss the city's latest restriction on plastic straws. L.A. restaurants will now not give out plastic straws unless a customer specifically requests them. "Restaurants across the city are already switching to alternatives that are biodegradable while more Angelenos are using reusable straws and by extension participating in helping to clean our environment," O’Farrell said. Fox 5
Busbee, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer who continued working out of a studio in Glassell Park even after finding success in Nashville, has died at age 43. Though a cause of death has not been stated officially, Variety has reported that a friend of his said he’d been diagnosed over the summer with brain cancer. Busbee was known for his work with country singer Maren Morris, as well as Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and Carly Pearce. He was also known for using aspects of pop and soul music outside of country’s standard sound. L.A. Times
A rideshare car driver in Boyle Heights is charged with injuring a woman and a good Samaritan who tried to intervene, when the woman tried to get in the car with a baby and no car seat. The woman was allegedly stabbed in the torso by the driver. ABC7 and The Eastsider
The LAPD released officer body-cam video of the gunman who was killed in August during an exchange of gunfire with police in El Sereno. The incident began late Sunday, Aug. 18 when the suspect, identified 33-year-old Roberto Rene Gabriel, opened fire on a patrol car stopped at a red light at Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue, striking the driver's door, said the LAPD in a statement. Gabriel ran from the scene and down an alley before emerging on Alhambra Avenue, where he and officers fired at each other. Gabriel continued to run east on Alhambra Avenue he was confronted by a different group of officers, who opened fire and struck Gabriel, who fell to the sidewalk. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The Eastsider
The Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign, formerly an iconic landmark in Silver Lake, has settled into into its new home inside the Y-Que Trading Post on Vermont Avenue - where it is very much not for sale. "We just think of it as being on vacation," said Y-Que’s owner, Bill Wyatt - the man who stopped the sign from being hauled away by two men working for the property owner. The Eastsider
One of the oldest businesses in Northeast Los Angeles is closing. Eagle Rock Lumber and Hardware, established in 1912, is closing for good on Oct. 11. The business has been on a month-to-month lease since 2009 with the owners, Solheim Senior Community, which bought the property in 2006 with the idea of eventually expanding their facility. The Sentinel notes that the lumber store literally helped build Eagle Rock from 600 people in 1912 to nearly 30,000 people today. Boulevard Sentinel
Boyle Heights resident Patricio Manuel - the first transgender boxer to compete in and win a professional fight - now has an endorsement deal with the boxing brand Everlast, which has named Manuel the face of its company. Manuel won five national amateur championships as a female before transitioning to male. Q Voice News
Video has circulated of a man firing four shots from a handgun on an empty street near the Silver Lake Reservoir, leaving residents worried and wondering what the shooting was about. The video shows the suspect getting out of a vehicle's back seat, crouching down, firing the shots in the direction of the reservoir, then getting back into the vehicle, which was driven away from the scene. No one was injured. CBS 2 & ABC 7
Writer Brenda Rees tries out the County's new voting system in Eagle Rock, which involved a screen read-out as well as paper ballots. "The best parts of voting will still be intact: receiving a paper voter booklet in the mail, having human interactions to (if you choose) bookend the physical experience, and being handed the 'I Voted' sticker." The Eastsider
Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not
Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.