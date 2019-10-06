A developer wants to build a major housing project along the L.A. River near Rio de Los Angeles State Park and Taylor Yard. But the project is hitting a bank of opposition from many neighbors, as well as the Friends of the Los Angeles River and the Natural Resources Defense Council. "Over my dead body will we see 419 apartment units go up at the entrance to a state park we fought so long and hard for," said Julia Meltzer - founder of Clockshop, a nonprofit arts organization in a nearby Elysian Valley neighborhood. L.A. Times

The body of a stabbing victim was found in the trunk of a burning car in El Sereno. Fire officials had discovered the body after putting out a vehicle fire at the 4500 block of Browne Avenue near Our Lady of Guadalupe School. Though the victim was unidentifiable, an autopsy revealed that the female victim had died from multiple stab wounds. The Eastsider

Forever 21, which has a headquarters and distribution center in Lincoln Heights, has filed for bankruptcy but will remain in business as it reorganizes. The retailer had achieved global reach thanks to its its low-priced, fast fashion, but will now close more than 340 of its approximately 800 stores. Forever 21 has been struggling in recent years, as it expanded rapidly into malls and storefronts around the world while brick-and-mortar outlets were losing ground to online sales. The Eastsider

Also based in Lincoln Heights, Loot Crate now has a new owner after it, too, fell into bankruptcy. Once ranked as the fastest-growing private company in the country, the company was approved for a $30 million sale by a bankruptcy court judge. The majority owner of the new parent company is Joel Weinshanker, who also controls Graceland and is a partner in Elvis Presley Enterprises. Loot Crate grew rapidly mailing out millions of packages stuffed with gamer, sports and pop culture memorabilia to 50,000 paying subscribers before it went deep into debt. L.A. Business Journal

Cyclists, pedestrians and skaters are taking over some of the main streets in Boyle Heights — including 1st Street, 4th Street and Boyle Avenue — as part of a six-mile-long Ciclavia. The “open streets” event runs today from 9 am to 4 pm. However, streets will be closed to motor vehicles from 7 am to about 6 pm and bus riders should expect detours. Also beware of No Parking restrictions after 1 am. The Eastsider

A sample of mosquitoes in Elysian Valley recently tested positive for West Nile virus -- the first time the disease has been detected in that neighborhood this year. The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death in the most severe cases. West Nile has also been detected in Los Feliz and Boyle Heights in recent weeks. The Eastsider