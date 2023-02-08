Each year, Griffith Park sees its share of dangerous accidents and life-saving rescues.
A hiker with an ankle injury near the Charlie Turner Trail; another with a head injury sustained in a fall on a narrow path near the Wonder View Trail; and yet another suffering exhaustion on a remote trail above the Bird Sanctuary.
These are L.A. Fire Department reports of hikers in Griffith Park who, because they needed medical attention, were hoisted via helicopter in 2022. These descriptions are from a list compiled by Gerry Hans, President of Friends of Griffith Park.
“I started to keep the LAFD email notifications as a personal project,” said Hans. “I wanted to see just how many rescues were being done in the park – and where.”
Last year, the LAFD said 14 people were rescued by helicopter from the park. Based on the rescues he was aware about, Hans said most occurred north of the Griffith Observatory or between Mt. Hollywood and the Bird Sanctuary
A typical hiker rescue requires two helicopters – one to do the rescue and staffed often with an onboard medic; the other chopper directs the action. Hourly rates for a medium-duty helicopter range between $4,197 and $5,137 per hour, according to the fire department. A typical hoist operation averages between 30 to 60 minutes per aircraft.
Response teams on the ground -- which could include firefighters, police officers and park rangers -- “could be at the very least 16 people,” said fire department spokesman Nick Prange. He couldn’t provide the cost of a typical rescue but noted that rescues “are not cheap.”
The number of rescues could be reduced with better signage, said Hans. “Sometimes you aren’t aware you're on a ghost trail.”
Consider Bee Rock trail. With city approval, Hans and a volunteer crew restored the trail where multiple ghost trails often confused hikers. The newly renovated Bee Rock trail includes signage so hikers can avoid trouble.
Hans said that even with better trails, signage and rangers patrolling, some people will still put themselves in jeopardy. But, he said, we can help hikers who want a nice afternoon in the park, not a helicopter ride to a nearby hospital.
