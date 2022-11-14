Faces of six candidates running for city council and school board in the Nov 2022 electon

Top: School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Roccio Rivas. Middle: City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell (left) and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Bottom: Congressional candidates Maebe A. Girl (left) and Adam Schiff

Hugo Soto-Martinez expanded his lead over incumbent City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell today in the race for the 13th District council seat, according to the latest update from the L.A. County Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk.

Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, leads O'Farrell by more than 4,000 votes. He holds 55% of the vote to 45% for O'Farrell, who is seeking a third and final term.

cd13 monday district voting results as of nov 14

Council District 13 includes all or portions of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Heights, Elysian Valley, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood and Silver Lake.
school board election results as of nov 14

The district includes all or portions of Boyle Heights, East LA, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park and Montecito Heights.
30th congressional district voting results as of nov 14

The California 30th Congressional District includes all or parts of East Hollywood, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake. 
34th congressional district voting results as of nov 14

The California 34th Congressional District includes all or parts of Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Hermon Highland Park, Lincoln Park, Montecito Heights and Mount Washington.

