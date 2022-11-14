Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Top: School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Roccio Rivas. Middle: City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell (left) and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Bottom: Congressional candidates Maebe A. Girl (left) and Adam Schiff
Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, leads O'Farrell by more than 4,000 votes. He holds 55% of the vote to 45% for O'Farrell, who is seeking a third and final term.
Soto-Martinez has not declared victory yet. But after today's update, he tweeted, "This movement is just getting started."
Meanwhile, in the District 2 school board contest, school board staffer Rocio Rivas, backed by teacher unions, pulled further ahead of nonprofit leader Maria Brenes, who has the support of charter school groups. But the vote is still very close: Rivas claimed 50.89% vs. 49.11% for Brenes.
The next update is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov 15.
County Registrar Dean C. Logan said an estimated 655,300 outstanding ballots from across the county still need to be processed is 655,300. The estimates do not include vote-by-mail ballots that will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Go here to view all updated L.A. County election results.
