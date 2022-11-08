Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Top: School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Roccio Rivas. Middle: City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell (left) and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Bottom: Congressional candidates Maebe A. Girl (left) and Adam Schiff
Soto-Martinez, the top vote-getter in the June primary, had expanded his lead over O’Farrell, seeking a third and final term, as the vote count was updated over the evening. As of about 3:30 am, Soto-Martinez claimed 52.26% of the vote vs. 47.74% for O'Farrell, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
O'Farrell, in an election night interview with the L.A. Times, said “I have a steady hand, and that’s what Los Angeles needs."
Meanwhile, in the District 2 school board contest, nonprofit leader Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas, a policy deputy for School Board member Jackie Goldberg, were locked in a tight race with less than 1,000 votes between them. Brenes led with 50.80% of the vote vs. 49.20% for Rivas.
County clerk Dean C. Logan said that a total of 1,318,093 ballots countywide had processed and counted, with 23.42% of registered voters casting ballots. But there are still many ballots left to be counted. An update is expected this Friday.
Go here to view all updated L.A. County election results.
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
