Faces of six candidates running for city council and school board in the Nov 2022 electon

Top: School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Roccio Rivas. Middle: City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell (left) and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Bottom: Congressional candidates Maebe A. Girl (left) and Adam Schiff

Union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez was ahead of incumbent City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell in the race to represent Council District 13, according to preliminary election results.

Soto-Martinez, the top vote-getter in the June primary, had expanded his lead over O’Farrell, seeking a third and final term, as the vote count was updated over the evening. As of about 3:30 am, Soto-Martinez claimed 52.26% of the vote vs. 47.74% for O'Farrell, according to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Council District 13 results Nov 2022

Council District 13 includes all or portions of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Heights, Elysian Valley, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood and Silver Lake.
District 2 School Board Results November 2022

The district includes areas including

downtown, Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park and Montecito Heights.
30th Congressional District results November 2022
34th Congressional District results November 2022

