Faces of six candidates running for city council and school board in the Nov 2022 electon

Top: School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Roccio Rivas. Middle: City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell (left) and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Bottom: Congressional candidates Maebe A. Girl (left) and Adam Schiff

Union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez widened his lead over incumbent City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell in the race to represent Council District 13, according to updated election results released today.

Soto-Martinez claimed 53.29% of the vote, putting him ahead of O'Farrell, who is seeking his third term, by nearly 3,000 votes.

Fall 2022 Council District 13 Friday Results

Council District 13 includes all or portions of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Heights, Elysian Valley, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood and Silver Lake.
Fall 2022 School Board Friday Results

The district includes all or portions of Boyle Heights, East LA, Lincoln Heights, Highland Park and Montecito Heights.
Fall 2022 30th Congressional District Friday Results

The California 30th Congressional District includes all or parts of East Hollywood, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake. 

 
Fall 2022 34th Congressional District Friday Results

The California 34th Congressional District includes all or parts of Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, Hermon Highland Park, Lincoln Park, Montecito Heights and Mount Washington.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments