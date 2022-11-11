Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Top: School board candidates Maria Brenes (left) and Roccio Rivas. Middle: City Council candidates Mitch O'Farrell (left) and Hugo Soto-Martinez. Bottom: Congressional candidates Maebe A. Girl (left) and Adam Schiff
Soto-Martinez claimed 53.29% of the vote, putting him ahead of O'Farrell, who is seeking his third term, by nearly 3,000 votes.
Meanwhile, in the District 2 school board contest, school board staffer Rocio Rivas, backed by teacher unions, pulled ahead of nonprofit leader Maria Brenes, who has the support of charter school groups. But the vote is still very close: Rivas claimed 50.4% vs. 49.96% for Rivas.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said the next update is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov 15.
Go here to view all updated L.A. County election results.
Amazing. What is Hugo's plan for getting all of the homeless people off the streets of the district asap?! We had a woman camping in a parking lot a couples weeks ago get run over by a semi truck. Surely Hugo has a plan for this.
