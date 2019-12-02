Authorities were investigating the discovery of human remains this morning in Griffith Park.
Investigators went to the area of Griffith Park Drive and Camp Road about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene.
The remains reportedly were discovered by a passerby, who notified authorities.
Few details were being released by police, who preliminarily classified the case as "a potential homicide investigation."
Chief Park Ranger Joe Losorelli told KTLA5 that the remains were found up the canyon and reported by someone walking a dog.
The remains appeared to be those of a man in his 40s or 50s, possibly white or Hispanic, and may have been dismembered by animals, he said.
"There's different body parts laying around," Losorelli said.
It was unknown how long the remains were there before being discovered.
