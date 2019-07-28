A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was killed and a second person injured in a shooting in Lincoln Heights. The shooting occurred at a taco stand, where the officer was with his girlfriend when they were confronted by a group of suspects who threatened them. The victims were getting into a car to leave when they were shot. The officer, Juan Diaz, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. Diaz was last assigned to the LAPD's Professional Standards Bureau, and is believed to have been in his 20s. The Eastsider

Video shows an Echo Park mother being taken into custody by two men dressed as ICE agents. Neighbors say the woman had told them she came to the U.S. from Guatemala when she was 3 years old. The woman's husband also told a neighbor the woman had applied for citizenship six months ago, but had a marijuana possession charge from when she was in her 20s. Though the arrest location is not identified in the video, it seems to be near Bonnie Brae Street, west of Echo Park Lake. CBS

Police are investigating whether a city employee illegally videotaped activities inside City Councilman Jose Huizar’s El Sereno field office, and the councilman has placed an aide on administrative leave. The name of the staffer and what was recorded have not been released, and no arrests have been made. Huizar’s office reported the incident to law enforcement. Huizar, in the meantime, has other troubles. FBI agents raided his offices and his home in Boyle Heights last year, and real estate developers have been subpoenaed to turn over information on fundraising and communications with the councilman’s office. He is also being sued by two former aides who say they faced retaliation for complaining that the councilman was engaged in an extramarital affair with a staffer. L.A. Times

Remember that ban on sleeping in cars on residential streets? It quietly expired at the end of last month. LAPD officers have been instructed to stop issuing citations for it. A proposal to extend the ordinance to Jan. 1, 2020 is still pending in the City Council - which is not coming back from the summer recess until the end of July. NBC

Henry Lozano, a political aide and advisor to politicians such as Xavier Becerra, Edward Roybal and Gloria Molina, has died at age 85. Though Lozano was born in Texas, it was in Los Angeles where he started advising Latino and Latina politicians early in their careers. He worked with emerging politicians from East L.A., as well as city council candidates from Pico Rivera and Montebello, school board candidates for the El Rancho Unified School District, and Becerra in her run for Congress in the early 1990s. His funeral service is on July 25 at Resurrection Church in Boyle Heights. L.A. Times

Maybe the most unrealistic part of the movie “La La Land” was when they drove straight up to Griffith Observatory without waiting behind a huge line of cars. Now an engineering firm is studying whether and how to install something like a gondola to get people in and out of the park. The firm, Stantec, was hired by the city, and is in the early stages of compiling a study on costs and potential routes for an aerial tram. Curbed

A woman in East Hollywood was shot to death while walking to a friend's house Thursday. Cindy Lopez, 27, was shot on the 900 block of North Oxford Avenue. The shooter was described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing shorts and a blue shirt and heading north on foot. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random. Lopez had been studying criminal justice and hoped to become a lawyer. KTLA

A portrait of Dr. Frank Meza, who gave aid and advice to generations of patients, doctors and athletes - a legacy that is currently overshadowed by the tragic and shocking end to his life earlier this month in Cypress Park. The Eastsider

A new Metrolink station is being proposed near Rio de Los Angeles State Park, next to the L.A. River. A feasibility study commissioned by Metro recommends opening the new station, as well as a new station near Disney studios in Burbank. The Eastsider

The eight small businesses at the Fletcher Square mini-mall in Silver Lake have been without electrical power since a fire on May 5 destroyed the wiring. Tenants accuse the landlord of neglecting to make repairs, while the landlord, in turn, blames the insurance company. The Eastsider & KTLA

The LAPD has released bodycam video and more details of a man who was shot by gang officers in Boyle Heights last month after he fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop. Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Jose Abel Iribe, was armed as he ran from officers. Videos from officers' body cameras show Iribe first being shot by a pistol as he runs near a dumpster and electrical equipment. After Iribe, who is bleeding, continues to wander and fails to obey officers' orders, he is shot a second time with a Taser. Iribe survived the shooting and was taken into custody. He had been in a car that was pulled over because it had tinted windows. The Eastsider

Poiice have also released bodycam and dashboard cam video of last month's fatal police shooting in Atwater Village after a man lunged at officers while holding a box cutter. Police said Jose Antonio de Santiago-Medina, 59, had ignored officers' commands and had earlier threatened two people near the 3800 block of Edenhurst Avenue. The Eastsider

A man was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the sexual assaults of three young boys in restrooms at area parks, including a boy in Belvedere Park in East L.A. Eduardo Ciarelli, 40, had pleaded no contest last month to two counts of forcible oral sodomy of a child under 14 and one count each of forcible lewd act on a child. The attacks took place in 2017 and 2011, when he assaulted a 7-year-old boy at Belvedere Park in January 2011. City News Service

The new Sixth Street Bridge will now take two years longer than expected to complete. The contractor now estimates the work will be finished in early 2022, not in late 2020. Part of the problem: It's tough to coordinate five different rail agencies, including Metro and Metrolink. There are also other, unspecified construction challenges. With the delay comes a budget increase - from $482 million to $488 million. The bridge will connect Boyle Heights and the Arts District. Curbed

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Where exactly is the Eastside of Los Angeles? Those boundaries have have traditionally applied to largely Mexican-American neighborhoods east of the L.A. River, such as Boyle Heights, El Sereno and Lincoln Heights - but now also seem to include places such as Los Feliz and Echo Park. A few experts weigh in on the subject, including The Eastsider's publisher Jesus Sanchez, who notes, “For me, [the Eastside] is basically from like unincorporated East L.A. all the way to Los Feliz and Hollywood. It’s a feel or vibe ... it’s, ‘Would I feel at home here?’ It’s very personal, which is something that explains a lot of the friction over the issue.” LAist

Three design schemes have been released for the future Taylor Yard River Park, as the city decides how to transform the 42-acre former rail yard at the border of Cypress Park and Glassell Park. The plan called "Island" includes a small channel that forms - yes - an island. A proposal called "Soft Edge" would have a "bio-plateau" near the river, with native plants and treatment ponds. A plan called "The Yards" would incorporate the area’s railroad history, with a circular plaza - the Roundhouse - where a railway turntable used to spin locomotives. The Eastsider & Los Angeles Times

The Dodgers unveiled a $100 million renovation to the ballpark. The plans include a new center field plaza with restaurants, bars, beer gardens and a new children's play area (which we assume will be kept separate from the beer garden). “It’s going to act like a two-acre tailgating area,” Stan Kasten, Dodgers president and chief executive, told the Los Angeles Times. Dodger Nation reminds us that former team owner Frank McCourt also wanted to build a center field plaza as part of a large shopping mall, which was never built. The Eastsider

Police apprehended a man after receiving reports that he was throwing bottles at a passerby and attempting to break a restaurant window as he made his way through the heart of Echo Park's business district. Police received numerous calls regarding the suspect beginning shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, when he was near Echo Park Avenue and Sunset Boulevard. At one point he attempted to break a window in the 1700 block of Sunset, according to police. There were no reports of injuries, Lee said. The Eastsider

One person is dead and two are injured after their car crashed into a concrete pole on the border of Highland Park and Cypress Park. The male driver and a female passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a male passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said speed was a factor in the accident, but it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved. The Eastsider

LAFD firefighters put out two small grass fires that broke out near Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers played the Angels. A 100-foot by 100-foot slow-moving grass fire was reported as disappointed Dodgers fans were leaving the stadium following a 3-2 loss to the Angels. A smaller 10-foot by 10-foot grass fire was also burning nearby. The fires, which appeared to be burning at the edge of the parking lot to the north of the stadium, were visible from the stands. The Eastsider and ABC7

A mental health center Echo Park reached a settlement in a discrimination lawsuit by a former CEO. Lawyers for Gateways Hospital and Mental Health Center, and their former leader Mara Pelsman announced the resolution during the second day of the trial of her lawsuit. No terms were divulged. Pelsman had alleged she was the victim of retaliation and gender discrimination when she was fired in 2017, after having expressed concerns about the Board of Directors' actions. The all-male board promoted a less-qualified male subordinate in her place. Gateways' attorney John Barber, however, said, "Gateways did absolutely nothing wrong in this case. She got to the point where she believed her judgment was all that mattered." The Eastsider

A barber shop in East Los Angeles was robbed by two men armed with baseball bats. Four people were in the shop on the 4900 block of Olympic Boulevard when the men stormed in with bats and other weapons. They demanded money and took several hundreds of dollars. The Eastsider