Echo Park -- A $1,000 reward has been issued to find the driver of a Tesla whose vehicle went airborne on Baxter Street last night and then struck two parked cars and trash cans. Read more

Cypress Park -- A man riding a bike was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday night, said the LAPD. Read more

Traditionally, auto body shop classes and other vocational courses were for young people who weren't necessarily college bound. Today, hands-on education is much different. Read more

Boyle Heights -- Modesto Navarro had worked at Velarde’s Fruits Restaurant for more than 30 years without any trouble. Things changed last Friday. Read more

A nonprofit group is challenging Metro's approval of a proposed private, multimillion-dollar aerial tram to transport riders between Union Station and Dodger Stadium, arguing there was insufficient public input and that the project has "all the earmarks of a clandestine, sweetheart deal." Read more

It’s a topic that’s guaranteed to generate as passionate a debate as how to pronounce “Los Feliz” and the definition of “the Eastside.” Is it Silverlake or Silver Lake? Read more

Lincoln Heights - Two hundred apartments and a food hall are hitting the market near the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store. Read more

City Terrace -- One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire this morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. Sherriff's Department. Read more

Live your LA dream in this remarkable offering, a private corner-lot sanctuary in Los Feliz with a lush yard and pool. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

EL SERENO -- A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD. Read more