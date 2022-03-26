IYMI Top 10 Highland Park Cover

Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

 

LAPD seeking hit-and-run Tesla driver who went airborne on Echo Park street

 

Echo Park -- A $1,000 reward has been issued to find the driver of a Tesla whose vehicle went airborne on Baxter Street last night and then struck two parked cars and trash cans. Read more

Cyclist killed in Cypress Park hit-and-run

Cypress Park -- A man riding a bike was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday night, said the LAPD. Read more

From Eagle Rock to East LA, what was once called “vocational ed” is now attracting a new generation of students

Traditionally, auto body shop classes and other vocational courses were for young people who weren't necessarily college bound. Today, hands-on education is much different. Read more

Customers support a Boyle Heights restaurant owner following an assault -- “I wanted to show him he’s not alone.”

Boyle Heights -- Modesto Navarro had worked at Velarde’s Fruits Restaurant for more than 30 years without any trouble. Things changed last Friday. Read more

Lawsuit filed over Dodger Stadium aerial tram

A nonprofit group is challenging Metro's approval of a proposed private, multimillion-dollar aerial tram to transport riders between Union Station and Dodger Stadium, arguing there was insufficient public input and that the project has "all the earmarks of a clandestine, sweetheart deal." Read more

Silverlake or Silver Lake?

It’s a topic that’s guaranteed to generate as passionate a debate as how to pronounce “Los Feliz” and the definition of “the Eastside.” Is it Silverlake or Silver Lake? Read more

New housing and stores mean big changes for a quiet Lincoln Heights block

Lincoln Heights - Two hundred apartments and a food hall are hitting the market near the St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store. Read more

City Terrace shootout leaves one dead

City Terrace -- One man was killed during an exchange of gunfire this morning in what may have been a gang-related shooting, according to the L.A. Sherriff's Department. Read more

All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz and Silver Lake

Live your LA dream in this remarkable offering, a private corner-lot sanctuary in Los Feliz with a lush yard and pool. Read more

Ronan Farrow buys in Los Feliz | Anaïs Nin’s Silver Lake home | 200 new Lincoln Heights dwellings

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Man shot multiple times in El Sereno

EL SERENO  --  A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being shot multiple times, said the LAPD. Read more

