Burglars strike Echo Park COVID testing site

Echo Park -- A woman who went to a walk-up COVID testing site this morning was surprised to find out she could not be tested. The reason? Some materials had been stolen. Read more

Fire tears through East L.A. strip mall

EAST LOS ANGELES -- One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire this morning at a two-story strip mall, authorities said. Read more

Rent A Rack: A new type of clothing store opens in Atwater Village

Atwater Village - A saleswoman explains to a customer that, unfortunately, no, they cannot negotiate the price of the clothing. It doesn't … Read more

Family and police plead for help in murder of Debs Park hiker

Montecito Heights - “There is no motive behind this,” said LAPD Det. Alex Abundis a press conference this morning. “This is something I can… Read more

New bargain burger stand opening in Silver Lake

The new outlet, at 1529 Griffith Park Blvd., is the third location for The Win~Dow, which operates two walk-ups in Venice. Read more

Man wounded in Glassell Park shooting

Glassell Park --  A man was in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. Read more

Boyle Heights cyclist shot riding near library and police station

Boyle Heights -- A 50-year-old man was shot while riding his bike near a public library and police station this morning. Read more

A century-old Frank Lloyd Wright landmark shines after first phase of $5 million renovation

East Hollywood - Officials gathered at Barnsdall Art Park this week to celebrate the first phase of restoring a century-old guest house designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Read more

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

