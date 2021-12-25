Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Burglars strike Echo Park COVID testing site
Echo Park -- A woman who went to a walk-up COVID testing site this morning was surprised to find out she could not be tested. The reason? Some materials had been stolen. Read more
Fire tears through East L.A. strip mall
EAST LOS ANGELES -- One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire this morning at a two-story strip mall, authorities said. Read more
Rent A Rack: A new type of clothing store opens in Atwater Village
Atwater Village - A saleswoman explains to a customer that, unfortunately, no, they cannot negotiate the price of the clothing. It doesn't … Read more
Family and police plead for help in murder of Debs Park hiker
Montecito Heights - “There is no motive behind this,” said LAPD Det. Alex Abundis a press conference this morning. “This is something I can… Read more
New bargain burger stand opening in Silver Lake
The new outlet, at 1529 Griffith Park Blvd., is the third location for The Win~Dow, which operates two walk-ups in Venice. Read more
Man wounded in Glassell Park shooting
Glassell Park -- A man was in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. Read more
Boyle Heights cyclist shot riding near library and police station
Boyle Heights -- A 50-year-old man was shot while riding his bike near a public library and police station this morning. Read more
A century-old Frank Lloyd Wright landmark shines after first phase of $5 million renovation
East Hollywood - Officials gathered at Barnsdall Art Park this week to celebrate the first phase of restoring a century-old guest house designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Read more
