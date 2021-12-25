Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Echo Park -- A woman who went to a walk-up COVID testing site this morning was surprised to find out she could not be tested. The reason? Some materials had been stolen. Read more

EAST LOS ANGELES -- One person was rushed to a hospital from a second-alarm fire this morning at a two-story strip mall, authorities said. Read more

Atwater Village - A saleswoman explains to a customer that, unfortunately, no, they cannot negotiate the price of the clothing. It doesn't … Read more

Montecito Heights - “There is no motive behind this,” said LAPD Det. Alex Abundis a press conference this morning. “This is something I can… Read more

The new outlet, at 1529 Griffith Park Blvd., is the third location for The Win~Dow, which operates two walk-ups in Venice. Read more

Glassell Park -- A man was in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. Read more

Boyle Heights -- A 50-year-old man was shot while riding his bike near a public library and police station this morning. Read more

East Hollywood - Officials gathered at Barnsdall Art Park this week to celebrate the first phase of restoring a century-old guest house designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Read more

