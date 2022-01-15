Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Sunset Boulevard development raises concern among Silver Lake neighbors
Silver Lake - Plans to reshape a strip of Sunset Boulevard with multi-storied housing are facing blowback from residents. Read more
Griffith Park in 'Being the Ricardos' | Next step for reservoir redesign | $2.5 million Eagle Rock home
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
All Signs Point to a Sunny Cal Bungalow in Highland Park
Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more
Magical Spanish with Pool in Prime SGV
Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more
L.A. City Council votes to enforce anti-camping ban across Northeast L.A. sites
The Los Angeles City Council today voted to enforce its anti-camping law at 58 new locations, including numerous sites across Northeast L.A., with two council members voting against the resolutions. Read more
Silver Lake Reservoir Complex Master Plan Project
Notice of Preparation (NOP) of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Silver Lake Reservoir Complex (SLRC) Master Plan Project (Project). Read more
Former Franklin High cheerleader now cheers on her Highland Park school as principal
Highland Park – Regina Marquez-Martinez has ties to Benjamin Franklin High School, the likes of which few people have. Read more
Echo Park Film Center closes micro cinema and starts new era
Echo Park - The Echo Park Film Center - a showcase for unknown, experimental, and international films, and a free and low-cost film classroom for people of all ages - is closing its storefront theater on Alvarado Street after 20 years. Read more
Vehicles damaged in Los Feliz carport fire
Los Feliz -- A fire damaged several vehicles in a carport this morning, but no one was hurt. Read more
East Hollywood waits for what's next at the former Food 4 Less
East Hollywood -- An empty Food 4 Less at Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue may become home to a new market, shops and more than 700 apartments. Read more
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.