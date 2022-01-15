Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Silver Lake - Plans to reshape a strip of Sunset Boulevard with multi-storied housing are facing blowback from residents. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more

Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more

The Los Angeles City Council today voted to enforce its anti-camping law at 58 new locations, including numerous sites across Northeast L.A., with two council members voting against the resolutions. Read more

Notice of Preparation (NOP) of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Silver Lake Reservoir Complex (SLRC) Master Plan Project (Project). Read more

Highland Park – Regina Marquez-Martinez has ties to Benjamin Franklin High School, the likes of which few people have. Read more

Echo Park - The Echo Park Film Center - a showcase for unknown, experimental, and international films, and a free and low-cost film classroom for people of all ages - is closing its storefront theater on Alvarado Street after 20 years. Read more

Los Feliz -- A fire damaged several vehicles in a carport this morning, but no one was hurt. Read more

East Hollywood -- An empty Food 4 Less at Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue may become home to a new market, shops and more than 700 apartments. Read more