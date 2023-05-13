Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eagle Rock -- A high school student is part of a federal lawsuit against the school district for hindering her efforts to present information about alternatives to dairy milk at Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High School. Read more
After operating for nearly two years in Northeast Los Angeles, Metro Micro, the door-to-door public transportation system, is racking up large numbers of riders, according to the Metro official who started the service. Read more
One person was killed this morning in a fiery three-car crash on the 101 Freeway in the East Hollywood area involving a wrong-way motorist. Read more
Echo Park - Vendors may be headed back to Echo Park Lake. But the exact arrangement isn't clear yet. Read more
If you don't already have a physical library card, you can get an e-card without even visiting a library location. Read more
Eagle Rock - It’s a small place - three bedrooms and two bathrooms wedged into 1,167 square feet. Survey LA lists the architectural style a… Read more
Lincoln Heights -- It's been seven years since the city launched efforts to redevelop the vacant Lincoln Heights Jail. Developers were eventually selected to transform the building into the center of a residential and commercial complex dubbed the Lincoln Heights Makers District. Read more
Echo Park -- A fire in a small unoccupied house in was knocked down in 15 minutes Friday evening. Read more
Break out the sunblock because temperatures are going to warm up. The mercury is expected to climb into the 70s today and as high as the 80s this weekend. Read more
HIGHLAND PARK/EAGLE ROCK Read more
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.