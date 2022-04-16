IYMI Top 10 Highland Park Cover

Proposed Starbucks drive-thru stirs up opposition in Glassell Park

 

Glassell Park -- There's no denying it. Starbucks drive-thrus are popular among convenience-loving coffee drinkers. But not everyone is a f… Read more

Mini-Target store coming to Silver Lake

Silver Lake - Target is planning a new mini store for the south end of the neighborhood -- only a mile from the Echo Park store that opened last year on Temple Street.  Read more

Vehicle falls 300 feet into Griffith Park canyon

Los Feliz -- A woman was rescued after her car tumbled about 300 feet down an embankment in Griffith Park this morning, authorities said. Read more

Glendale police fatally shoot man in Atwater Village

Atwater Village -- A man was shot and killed by police this afternoon following the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle. Read more

"Boutique bodega" opens in Cypress Park | More Tacos for Eagle Rock | Edible jewelry & cocktails

Cypress Park lacks a supermarket. But it now has a "boutique bodega." Read more

All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Echo Park

Modern design, voluminous space and a stunning ADU create this rare offering in Highland Park. Read more

Three dead in East LA Crash

East Los Angeles -- Three people were killed early this morning when a car traveling "at a high rate of speed" crashed into a tree and caught fire. Read more

Dear Superintendent Carvalho: We Need To Strengthen Anti-bias and Culturally Responsive Curriculum And Professional Development For Our Educators

When I first began teaching in 2003, culturally relevant teaching was something that only certain educators did, and it only applied to certain groups of students. Read more

$50k slice on Boyle Heights 3-bedroom; $50k cut on Angeleno Heights Craftsman; $110k chop on Silver Lake contemporary

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

Fire damages Mount Washington duplex

Mount Washington -- A fire damaged a hillside duplex this morning, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital for examination. Read more

