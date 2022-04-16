Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Glassell Park -- There's no denying it. Starbucks drive-thrus are popular among convenience-loving coffee drinkers. But not everyone is a f… Read more

Silver Lake - Target is planning a new mini store for the south end of the neighborhood -- only a mile from the Echo Park store that opened last year on Temple Street. Read more

Los Feliz -- A woman was rescued after her car tumbled about 300 feet down an embankment in Griffith Park this morning, authorities said. Read more

Atwater Village -- A man was shot and killed by police this afternoon following the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle. Read more

Cypress Park lacks a supermarket. But it now has a "boutique bodega." Read more

Modern design, voluminous space and a stunning ADU create this rare offering in Highland Park. Read more

East Los Angeles -- Three people were killed early this morning when a car traveling "at a high rate of speed" crashed into a tree and caught fire. Read more

When I first began teaching in 2003, culturally relevant teaching was something that only certain educators did, and it only applied to certain groups of students. Read more

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

Mount Washington -- A fire damaged a hillside duplex this morning, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital for examination. Read more