Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Proposed Starbucks drive-thru stirs up opposition in Glassell Park
Glassell Park -- There's no denying it. Starbucks drive-thrus are popular among convenience-loving coffee drinkers. But not everyone is a f… Read more
Mini-Target store coming to Silver Lake
Silver Lake - Target is planning a new mini store for the south end of the neighborhood -- only a mile from the Echo Park store that opened last year on Temple Street. Read more
Vehicle falls 300 feet into Griffith Park canyon
Los Feliz -- A woman was rescued after her car tumbled about 300 feet down an embankment in Griffith Park this morning, authorities said. Read more
Glendale police fatally shoot man in Atwater Village
Atwater Village -- A man was shot and killed by police this afternoon following the pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle. Read more
"Boutique bodega" opens in Cypress Park | More Tacos for Eagle Rock | Edible jewelry & cocktails
Cypress Park lacks a supermarket. But it now has a "boutique bodega." Read more
All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Echo Park
Modern design, voluminous space and a stunning ADU create this rare offering in Highland Park. Read more
Three dead in East LA Crash
East Los Angeles -- Three people were killed early this morning when a car traveling "at a high rate of speed" crashed into a tree and caught fire. Read more
Dear Superintendent Carvalho: We Need To Strengthen Anti-bias and Culturally Responsive Curriculum And Professional Development For Our Educators
When I first began teaching in 2003, culturally relevant teaching was something that only certain educators did, and it only applied to certain groups of students. Read more
$50k slice on Boyle Heights 3-bedroom; $50k cut on Angeleno Heights Craftsman; $110k chop on Silver Lake contemporary
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
Fire damages Mount Washington duplex
Mount Washington -- A fire damaged a hillside duplex this morning, and a firefighter was taken to a hospital for examination. Read more
