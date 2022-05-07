Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Highland Park taquero wins $100,000 grant to start restaurant
Highland Park - After serving tacos at pop-ups, including his grandmother’s house, Victor Villa recently received a $100,000 grant to open a permanent restaurant. Read more
Why a Glassell Park carnival ended in controversy
Glassell Park -- The Northeast Spring Carnival was supposed to be a fun event to raise money for youth programs at the L.A. Police Museum and LAPD. Instead, it turned out to be a big mess. Read more
A History Walk at Roosevelt High will honor the past of the Boyle Heights school
Boyle Heights -- After demolishing Roosevelt High’s most historic buildings, the school district now wants to showcase and honor the school’s past with a History Walk. Read more
The "crown jewel" of L.A. River parks could cost more than $1 billion
The latest estimate to turn 42 acres of polluted railroad property on the border of Cypress Park and Glassell Park into a "crown jewel" of riverfront revitalization has topped $1 billion. Read more
Los Feliz honors a Marshall High grad who went on to win a Nobel Prize
Los Feliz -- An intersection next to Marshall High School in Los Feliz was dedicated today as Dr. Barry Barish Square, honoring the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who graduated from the school. Read more
What's next for a nearly century-old Highland Park landmark? Maybe a restaurant
Highland Park - A restaurant may be in the future for the old Security Trust & Savings Bank building at Figueroa Street and Avenue 56. Read more
Police seek motorist who crashed into Highland Park building
Highland Park -- Police were seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a motorist who struck a building while driving on the wrong side of the road. Read more
Four Decades Behind The Bar: A toast to an Atwater Village bartender
Atwater Village: Enrique “Ricky” Rosas has been tending bar at the Tam O’Shanter long enough to remember when smoking was allowed inside, … Read more
Body found on El Sereno campus was reportedly that of an FBI informant
El Sereno -- The man whose body was found on the Wilson High campus on Monday is reportedly that of a former FBI informant, according to media reports. Read more
Dreamy Spanish with Cabana Pool
As you approach this dreamy Spanish home complete with its quintessential red tile roof, hand-painted tiles, and romantic archways, you would never know that this home has a secret. Read more
