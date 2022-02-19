Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Freeway crash kills cyclist in Highland Park area
A man riding a bicycle on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) was killed in a collision with a car last night, authorities said today. Read more
Actress Lindsey Pearlman who went missing in East Hollywood found dead
East Hollywood -- An actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area was found dead this morning in Hollywood. Read more
'Succession' actress in Mt. Washington | $3.3 million Silver Lake home sale | Real estate experiment ends
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
In Silver Lake, an R.M. Schindler house built for its place and time has been nominated as a landmark
The Oliver House has been tapped to become a Los Angeles historic monument, nominated by a woman who grew up in the home. Read more
Enchanting 1950's Sprawling Ranch Estate in Hermon
Dramatic Silver Lake Modern – the embodiment of California living with seamless indoor/outdoor flow & views. Read more
East LA car-to-car shooting leaves one wounded
East Los Angeles - One person was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting Sunday night, said sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Read more
KPFK veteran and Echo Park neighborhood gardener dies
Fernando Velasquez - a contributor for more than four decades to radio station KPFK, and also the lead gardener for the median between Lilac Place and Lilac Terrace - died on Feb. 12 from a brain aneurysm. Read more
Schools like Elysian Heights Arts Magnet may get more attention under new LAUSD superintendent
Magnets schools like Elysian Heights Arts might receive more attention under Albert M. Carvalho, who officially took over as superintendent today. Read more
Miniature train ride at Griffith Park to raise its fare - partly due to coin shortage
Los Feliz - The owners of the miniature train ride in Griffith Park want to raise the price of tickets in part because they’re literally ru… Read more
One dead in Boyle Heights motorcycle crash
Boyle Heights -- A man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on a Boyle Heights street at a high rate of speed, lost control and fell down with the bike, authorities said. Read more
