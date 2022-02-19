Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

A man riding a bicycle on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) was killed in a collision with a car last night, authorities said today. Read more

Actress Lindsey Pearlman who went missing in East Hollywood found dead

East Hollywood -- An actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area was found dead this morning in Hollywood. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

The Oliver House has been tapped to become a Los Angeles historic monument, nominated by a woman who grew up in the home. Read more

Dramatic Silver Lake Modern – the embodiment of California living with seamless indoor/outdoor flow & views. Read more

East Los Angeles - One person was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting Sunday night, said sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Read more

Fernando Velasquez - a contributor for more than four decades to radio station KPFK, and also the lead gardener for the median between Lilac Place and Lilac Terrace - died on Feb. 12 from a brain aneurysm. Read more

Magnets schools like Elysian Heights Arts might receive more attention under Albert M. Carvalho, who officially took over as superintendent today. Read more

Los Feliz - The owners of the miniature train ride in Griffith Park want to raise the price of tickets in part because they’re literally ru… Read more

Boyle Heights -- A man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on a Boyle Heights street at a high rate of speed, lost control and fell down with the bike, authorities said. Read more