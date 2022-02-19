ICYMI Top 10 Boyle Heights Cover

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Freeway crash kills cyclist in Highland Park area

A man riding a bicycle on the northbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) was killed in a collision with a car last night, authorities said today. Read more

Actress Lindsey Pearlman who went missing in East Hollywood found dead

East Hollywood -- An actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area was found dead this morning in Hollywood. Read more

'Succession' actress in Mt. Washington | $3.3 million Silver Lake home sale | Real estate experiment ends

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

In Silver Lake, an R.M. Schindler house built for its place and time has been nominated as a landmark

The Oliver House has been tapped to become a Los Angeles historic monument, nominated by a woman who grew up in the home. Read more

Enchanting 1950's Sprawling Ranch Estate in Hermon

Dramatic Silver Lake Modern – the embodiment of California living with seamless indoor/outdoor flow & views. Read more

East LA car-to-car shooting leaves one wounded

East Los Angeles - One person was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting Sunday night, said sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Read more

KPFK veteran and Echo Park neighborhood gardener dies

Fernando Velasquez - a contributor for more than four decades to radio station KPFK, and also the lead gardener for the median between Lilac Place and Lilac Terrace - died on Feb. 12 from a brain aneurysm. Read more

Schools like Elysian Heights Arts Magnet may get more attention under new LAUSD superintendent

Magnets schools like Elysian Heights Arts might receive more attention under Albert M. Carvalho, who officially took over as superintendent today. Read more

Miniature train ride at Griffith Park to raise its fare - partly due to coin shortage

Los Feliz - The owners of the miniature train ride in Griffith Park want to raise the price of tickets in part because they’re literally ru… Read more

One dead in Boyle Heights motorcycle crash

Boyle Heights -- A man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on a Boyle Heights street at a high rate of speed, lost control and fell down with the bike, authorities said. Read more

