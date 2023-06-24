Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Flippy stomachs welcomed. Brakes required.. Read more
Lucille “Lucy” Romero cleaned out her classroom on June 12, wrapping up 43 years as a teacher – all at Garfield High School in East Los Ang… Read more
Silver Lake — Lance Sanders’ property has been struck by cars four times since he bought his place in 2015. His neighbors have been hit at least three times. Over the years, his insurance has paid out $50,000 in damages. Read more
Los Feliz -- A fire at a two-story house Monday evening that was threatening several trees was extinguished in 42 minutes by 30 firefighters with no injuries reported. Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Silver Lake — The suspect in a hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old woman has turned himself in, police said. Read more
A Glendale doctor announced Tuesday he is joining the field of candidates looking to replace Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, as the representative of the 30th congressional district. Read more
Two men were detained early Friday night after police and firefighters responded to a report of a possible arson suspect near the Scott Avenue entrance to Dodger Stadium. Read more
Echo Park -- A speeding car struck a fire hydrant and then a utility pole on Sunset Boulevard near Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, knock… Read more
A large group of religious demonstrators prayed and marched outside Dodger Stadium this afternoon to protest the team's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at its Pride Night event. Read more
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news. Read more
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.