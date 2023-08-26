Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
East Los Angeles: A person was killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway this morning. Read more
The final design has been chosen for the Paseo del Rio, a 12-acre greenway being carved out of the former Taylor Yard railroad property along the L.A. River. Read more
Eagle Rock -- Customers arriving at the Macy's department store at the Eagle Rock Plaza this morning found the jewelry department cordoned… Read more
A multi-agency task force that was formed to combat "flash mob" retail robberies in the Los Angeles area -- including Highland Park -- has made 11 arrests since being formed earlier this week, authorities said today. Read more
Rains turned heavy this afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary prepares to enter Southern California. Read more
Boyle Heights -- Police today announced that a man and a 14-year- old boy were arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy at a recreation center -- and they alleged the adult suspect also killed another man several days afterward. Read more
With WGA and SAG strikes continuing to shut down production work for the film industry, prop-maker Greg Gilday of Eagle Rock is organizing a Garage Sale & Flea Market this Sunday. Read more
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read more
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read more
It’s going to become easier for restaurants in sections of Eagle Rock and El Sereno to start serving beer and wine. Read more
