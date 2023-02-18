Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Imagine the Arroyo Seco Parkway closed to vehicular traffic, flooded instead with pedestrians and cyclists, if only for a few hours. Sounds like a wild idea, right? Read more
Cypress Park -- Near the L.A. River, the air used to smell like freshly baked rolls. Read more
Echo Park - One of the most historic film studios in Los Angeles - in America, really ... in the world - is behind a Jack-in-the-Box on Glendale Boulevard. And you've probably never noticed it because it's completely integrated into a Public Storage campus. Read more
A rundown of recent Eastside food and drink news. Read more
Eagle Rock -- After moving to Los Angeles from the Bay Area, Tracy Ann reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Kelley, nearly forty ye… Read more
You wouldn’t think someone could move to Southern California and actually miss Mexican food. Read more
Boyle Heights -- Not showing up to school had long been a problem for 15-year-old Yordi Luna. Read more
Echo Park -- A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced today. Read more
The City's long-term plan to take over 36 acres of open space for hilltop parkland may be dead. Read more
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
