Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Police asked for the public's help today in identifying victims of a driver who struck approximately 10 vehicles in Echo Park, Chinatown and the Elysian Park area. Read more
Cypress Park -- One man was injured after being shot multiple times Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Cypress Avenue, police said. Read more
Boyle Heights -- After 55 years, the LAC+USC Medical Center is getting a new name - but it has yet to be revealed. Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Highland Park -- Authorities sought the public's help today to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a woman who was crossing a street last month. Read more
Boyle Heights -- L.A. County-USC Medical Center was officially renamed Los Angeles General Medical Center -- aka Los Angeles General -- during a ceremony held today in the shadow of the iconic structure. Read more
Eagle Rock -- A man in his 40s was in stable condition after being shot by a suspect early this morning in the 1400 block of Eagle Vista D… Read more
Glassell Park -- A 22-year-old man scheduled to be sentenced after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting of a Rite Aid employee told a judge today he wants to withdraw his plea. Read more
Highland Park -- “Electromagnetic fields can mess with the ghost-detecting equipment,” read my text message, explaining to my family why my… Read more
Break out the sunblock because temperatures are going to warm up. The mercury is expected to climb into the 70s today and as high as the 80s this weekend. Read more
