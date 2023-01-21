Here's what Eastsiders are reading
In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park -- It’s hard to say how long the donut shop at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street has been around.
Now, it's also hard to say how much longer it’ll still stay open. Read more
Highland Park - The Highland Theatre building has been sold to a buyer who plans to preserve the structure as a theater, according to a real estate broker representing the seller. Read more
Eagle Rock - If all goes as planned, Creature's Plants & Coffee on Eagle Rock Boulevard will be the perfect place for anyone who ever visited a plant store and thought it might be a good place to relax and have a cup of coffee. Read more
East Los Angeles -- A man was found shot to death this morning, authorities said. Read more
Highland Park - “It’s kind of a dream job,” says Mads Gobbo, the store manager at the North Figueroa Bookshop, sitting in one of the comfor… Read more
Small Print Books is a pop-up independent bookstore on wheels that appears at flea markets, print fairs, L.A. State Historic Park, Plant Material Nursery in Silver Lake, Woon Kitchen in Rampart Village — all over. Read more
Glassell Park -- Authorities today sought the public's help to find a man driving a Tesla who attacked another motorist with a "pole-like object" in a an apparent road-rage incident, and who may have targeted others. Read more
The public has until Jan. 20 to weigh in on three concepts for a mile-long greenway that will give Cypress Park and Glassell Park access to… Read more
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
El Sereno -- Police are asking the public to help find a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Read more
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
