Highland Park shooting on York leaves one wounded

Highland Park - A man was wounded in a shooting tonight. Read more

Reward offered over Debs Park killing

Montecito Heights -- A reward is offered in the shooting death of an aspiring film professional in Debs Park last September. Read more

Rent A Rack: A new type of clothing store opens in Atwater Village

Atwater Village - A saleswoman explains to a customer that, unfortunately, no, they cannot negotiate the price of the clothing. It doesn't … Read more

Streets flood and L.A. River rages as storm hits L.A.

What's been described as the strongest storm of the season soaked Los Angeles this morning, flooding streets, knocking out power and turning the usually placid L.A. River into a muddy torrent. Read more

Silver Lake theater prepares to reopen under new leadership

Silver Lake - The Lyric-Hyperion Theatre and cafe is starting up again, now under new management. Read more

New bargain burger stand opening in Silver Lake

The new outlet, at 1529 Griffith Park Blvd., is the third location for The Win~Dow, which operates two walk-ups in Venice. Read more

New coffee house inherits 'Chicken Corner' in Echo Park

Echo Park - Chicken Corner is once again getting a coffee house - the third cafe in a row since at least 2004. Read more

Boyle Heights cyclist shot riding near library and police station

Boyle Heights -- A 50-year-old man was shot while riding his bike near a public library and police station this morning. Read more

All Signs Point to a Rustic-Modern Cabin in Echo Park

In prime Echo Park, this rustic-modern cabin with useful bonus space is the private urban retreat of your dreams. Residence, writer’s cabin, creative hermitage, the possibilities are limitless including room for expansion. Read more

Still no opening date for Quentin Tarantino's Vista Theatre

Los Feliz - Last summer, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino announced that he had bought the Vista Theatre and might start showing old and new films in the starting around Christmas. Read more

