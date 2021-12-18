Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Highland Park shooting on York leaves one wounded
Highland Park - A man was wounded in a shooting tonight. Read more
Reward offered over Debs Park killing
Montecito Heights -- A reward is offered in the shooting death of an aspiring film professional in Debs Park last September. Read more
Rent A Rack: A new type of clothing store opens in Atwater Village
Atwater Village - A saleswoman explains to a customer that, unfortunately, no, they cannot negotiate the price of the clothing. It doesn't … Read more
Streets flood and L.A. River rages as storm hits L.A.
What's been described as the strongest storm of the season soaked Los Angeles this morning, flooding streets, knocking out power and turning the usually placid L.A. River into a muddy torrent. Read more
Silver Lake theater prepares to reopen under new leadership
Silver Lake - The Lyric-Hyperion Theatre and cafe is starting up again, now under new management. Read more
New bargain burger stand opening in Silver Lake
The new outlet, at 1529 Griffith Park Blvd., is the third location for The Win~Dow, which operates two walk-ups in Venice. Read more
New coffee house inherits 'Chicken Corner' in Echo Park
Echo Park - Chicken Corner is once again getting a coffee house - the third cafe in a row since at least 2004. Read more
Boyle Heights cyclist shot riding near library and police station
Boyle Heights -- A 50-year-old man was shot while riding his bike near a public library and police station this morning. Read more
All Signs Point to a Rustic-Modern Cabin in Echo Park
In prime Echo Park, this rustic-modern cabin with useful bonus space is the private urban retreat of your dreams. Residence, writer’s cabin, creative hermitage, the possibilities are limitless including room for expansion. Read more
Still no opening date for Quentin Tarantino's Vista Theatre
Los Feliz - Last summer, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino announced that he had bought the Vista Theatre and might start showing old and new films in the starting around Christmas. Read more
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.