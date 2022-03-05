Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Two dead in 710 Freeway crash in El Sereno
El Sereno - Two men were killed early this morning when an SUV crashed on an off-ramp from the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway. Read more
The ordinary Silver Lake home of an extraordinary man tapped as a historic monument
Silver Lake - Loren Miller fought to let anyone - of any color - buy a home anyplace they could afford. Now, the two-story home where the pioneering African-American attorney lived during the peak of his career has been nominated as a historic city landmark. Read more
Echo Park's tallest building sold | OneRepublic musician lists $3.5 million Silver Lake home | 419-unit river project scrapped
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Suspected car thief evades police after pursuit through Echo Park and Silver Lake
A stolen car suspect who nearly hit a pedestrian and a dog during a police pursuit is at large today after police called off the pursuit. Read more
More walls will keep the cliffs along Sunset Boulevard from crumbling
More concrete walls are planned for both sides of Sunset Boulevard to hold back the crumbling cliffs on the border of Echo Park and Silver … Read more
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Eagle Rock
Hidden away in Silver Lake, this stunning urban retreat has been reimagined within stylish symmetry, combining rustic and modern elements including a coffered ceiling, gorgeous woodcraft built-ins and flooring rendered in polished concrete. Read more
Vegan pizza in Silver Lake | All-day breakfasts in Atwater Village | And more restaurant openings
The pandemic left many restaurants in survival mode for the last two years. Now, it appears that there's a rebound in the works. Read more
$105k cut on Glassell Park Traditional; $100k slice on Mount Washington 3-bedroom; $801k chop on Los Feliz 5-bedroom
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more
Mid-Century Ranch in AV Estates
Mid-Century Ranch-style homes flourish in the Arroyo View Estates, a 1960’s suburban enclave adjacent to historic Garvanza and super hip Highland Park. Amongst them is 960 N Avenue 66, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in a neighborhood of by-gone days where neighbors go out of their way to get to know one another. Read more
Boyle Heights high school hosts Anne Frank exhibit
After a COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament returns for its 10th year this Saturday. Read more
