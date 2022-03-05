Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

El Sereno - Two men were killed early this morning when an SUV crashed on an off-ramp from the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway. Read more

Silver Lake - Loren Miller fought to let anyone - of any color - buy a home anyplace they could afford. Now, the two-story home where the pioneering African-American attorney lived during the peak of his career has been nominated as a historic city landmark. Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

A stolen car suspect who nearly hit a pedestrian and a dog during a police pursuit is at large today after police called off the pursuit. Read more

More concrete walls are planned for both sides of Sunset Boulevard to hold back the crumbling cliffs on the border of Echo Park and Silver … Read more

Hidden away in Silver Lake, this stunning urban retreat has been reimagined within stylish symmetry, combining rustic and modern elements including a coffered ceiling, gorgeous woodcraft built-ins and flooring rendered in polished concrete. Read more

The pandemic left many restaurants in survival mode for the last two years. Now, it appears that there's a rebound in the works. Read more

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Read more

Mid-Century Ranch-style homes flourish in the Arroyo View Estates, a 1960’s suburban enclave adjacent to historic Garvanza and super hip Highland Park. Amongst them is 960 N Avenue 66, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, in a neighborhood of by-gone days where neighbors go out of their way to get to know one another. Read more

After a COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Los Silverlake Invitational Soccer Tournament returns for its 10th year this Saturday. Read more