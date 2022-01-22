Here's what Eastsiders are reading
Hello!
In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park shootout leaves two wounded
Echo Park -- An argument turned into a shooting that left two men wounded this morning, police said. Read more
Body found along 101 Freeway near Echo Park
The body of a man, approximately 60 years old, was found this morning on the right shoulder of the southbound 101 Freeway near Echo Park, authorities said. Read more
Three wounded in Lincoln Heights shooting
Lincoln Heights -- Two men and a woman were injured Wednesday night in what police say is a gang-related shooting. Read more
Los Feliz lounge singer Marty Roberts of Marty & Elayne dies
Los Feliz -- Marty Roberts, half of the lounge duo Marty & Elayne who played at Dresden Room in Los Feliz regularly for almost 40 years, has died from cancer, said the L.A. Times. He was 89. Read more
Not Our Timeline: Silver Lake dad and son start another semester under COVID
Silver Lake -- My first-grader tested negative for COVID-19 the Thursday before LAUSD resumed classes for the Spring Semester. Read more
Freight train derails in Lincoln Heights
Lincoln Heights -- A Union Pacific train derailed this afternoon. Read more
All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, Silver Lake and Mid City
Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more
Magical Spanish with Pool in Prime SGV
Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more
From garden to rooftop, Highland Park’s Temple Beth Israel is rooted in environmentalism
Highland Park -- Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle Rock, one of the oldest Jewish congregations in Los Angeles, has gone green. Read more
Concerns raised about potentially phony testing sites
But as lines have grown at testing sites amid the Omicron surge, so have concerns about fraud. Read more
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.