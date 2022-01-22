ICYMI Top 10 Boyle Heights Cover

Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Echo Park shootout leaves two wounded

Echo Park -- An argument turned into a shooting that left two men wounded this morning, police said. Read more

Body found along 101 Freeway near Echo Park

The body of a man, approximately 60 years old, was found this morning on the right shoulder of the southbound 101 Freeway near Echo Park, authorities said. Read more

Three wounded in Lincoln Heights shooting

Lincoln Heights -- Two men and a woman were injured Wednesday night in what police say is a gang-related shooting. Read more

Los Feliz lounge singer Marty Roberts of Marty & Elayne dies

Los Feliz -- Marty Roberts, half of the lounge duo Marty & Elayne who played at Dresden Room in Los Feliz regularly for almost 40 years, has died from cancer, said the L.A. Times. He was 89. Read more

Not Our Timeline: Silver Lake dad and son start another semester under COVID

Silver Lake -- My first-grader tested negative for COVID-19 the Thursday before LAUSD resumed classes for the Spring Semester. Read more

Freight train derails in Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights -- A Union Pacific train derailed this afternoon. Read more

All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, Silver Lake and Mid City

Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more

Magical Spanish with Pool in Prime SGV

Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more

From garden to rooftop, Highland Park’s Temple Beth Israel is rooted in environmentalism

Highland Park -- Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle Rock, one of the oldest Jewish congregations in Los Angeles, has gone green. Read more

Concerns raised about potentially phony testing sites

But as lines have grown at testing sites amid the Omicron surge, so have concerns about fraud. Read more

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments