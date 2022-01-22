Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Echo Park -- An argument turned into a shooting that left two men wounded this morning, police said. Read more

The body of a man, approximately 60 years old, was found this morning on the right shoulder of the southbound 101 Freeway near Echo Park, authorities said. Read more

Lincoln Heights -- Two men and a woman were injured Wednesday night in what police say is a gang-related shooting. Read more

Los Feliz -- Marty Roberts, half of the lounge duo Marty & Elayne who played at Dresden Room in Los Feliz regularly for almost 40 years, has died from cancer, said the L.A. Times. He was 89. Read more

Silver Lake -- My first-grader tested negative for COVID-19 the Thursday before LAUSD resumed classes for the Spring Semester. Read more

Lincoln Heights -- A Union Pacific train derailed this afternoon. Read more

Begin the new year in your Highland Park dream home, a sunny Cal bungalow near York Boulevard. Read more

Highland Park -- Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle Rock, one of the oldest Jewish congregations in Los Angeles, has gone green. Read more

But as lines have grown at testing sites amid the Omicron surge, so have concerns about fraud. Read more