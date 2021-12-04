Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Lincoln Heights -- A woman's body was found in the trunk of a car parked in a public parking lot on Tuesday morning, police said. Read more

East Los Angeles - Sheriff's homicide detectives today are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s, authorities said. Read more

Highland Park - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early this morning on the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway). Read more

Cypress Park: A 70-year-old suspect fatally shot a man on a street corner this morning, police said. Read more

Los Feliz -- In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of parents have been working hard to raise $100,000 to support an array of proje… Read more

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

A gang member convicted of opening fire on two Whittier police officers, killing one and wounding the other, along with killing a man in East Los Angeles earlier the same morning, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Read more

Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news. Read more

