A body was found in the trunk of a car in Lincoln Heights
Lincoln Heights -- A woman's body was found in the trunk of a car parked in a public parking lot on Tuesday morning, police said. Read more
Woman stabbed to death in East LA; suspect arrested
East Los Angeles - Sheriff's homicide detectives today are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s, authorities said. Read more
Pedestrian killed on freeway in Highland Park
Highland Park - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early this morning on the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway). Read more
Man fatally shot in Cypress Park
Cypress Park: A 70-year-old suspect fatally shot a man on a street corner this morning, police said. Read more
Parents group struggles to raise $100,000 for Los Feliz middle school amid pandemic challenges
Los Feliz -- In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of parents have been working hard to raise $100,000 to support an array of proje… Read more
Former Cypress Park spice plant's star turn | El Sereno High arts center | 'Amazing Spider-Man' director sells Los Feliz home for nearly $ 5 million
A round up the latest real estate news. Read more
Gang member receives life sentence for murdering East L.A. man and Whittier police officer
A gang member convicted of opening fire on two Whittier police officers, killing one and wounding the other, along with killing a man in East Los Angeles earlier the same morning, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Read more
Superfood pudding in Silver Lake | Hanukkah special | New eats on the Eastside
Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news. Read more
All Signs Point to a Two-Level Modern in Echo Park
957 Fig is nearly sold out, but there’s still time to purchase one of our very best homes, unit #314. Read more
Echo Park homes for under $1 million
Who would have thought that it would one day be a challenge to find a home for under seven figures in Echo Park? Here are three that are currently on the market: Read more
