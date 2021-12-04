the eastsider top 10 logo

Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the past week's most popular stories. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

 

A body was found in the trunk of a car in Lincoln Heights

 

Lincoln Heights -- A woman's body was found in the trunk of a car parked in a public parking lot on Tuesday morning, police said. Read more

Woman stabbed to death in East LA; suspect arrested

East Los Angeles - Sheriff's homicide detectives today are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s, authorities said. Read more

Pedestrian killed on freeway in Highland Park

Highland Park - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early this morning on the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway). Read more

Man fatally shot in Cypress Park

Cypress Park: A 70-year-old suspect fatally shot a man on a street corner this morning, police said.  Read more

Parents group struggles to raise $100,000 for Los Feliz middle school amid pandemic challenges

Los Feliz -- In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of parents have been working hard to raise $100,000 to support an array of proje… Read more

Former Cypress Park spice plant's star turn | El Sereno High arts center | 'Amazing Spider-Man' director sells Los Feliz home for nearly $ 5 million

A round up the latest real estate news. Read more

Gang member receives life sentence for murdering East L.A. man and Whittier police officer

A gang member convicted of opening fire on two Whittier police officers, killing one and wounding the other, along with killing a man in East Los Angeles earlier the same morning, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Read more

Superfood pudding in Silver Lake | Hanukkah special | New eats on the Eastside

Here’s your weekly rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news. Read more

All Signs Point to a Two-Level Modern in Echo Park

957 Fig is nearly sold out, but there’s still time to purchase one of our very best homes, unit #314. Read more

Echo Park homes for under $1 million

Who would have thought that it would one day be a challenge to find a home for under seven figures in Echo Park? Here are three that are currently on the market: Read more

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments