Historic Filipinotown - Beverly Boulevard was blocked off today as work crews and cranes lifted a new neighborhood gateway into place. Read more

Los Feliz -- Authorities were investigating two Tuesday night stabbings, one of which left a man in critical condition. Read more

East Los Angeles -- Three people were killed early this morning when a car traveling "at a high rate of speed" crashed into a tree and caught fire. Read more

A man was shot and killed early this morning near a homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. Read more

Following a vote by the City Council today, RVs and other large vehicles used as homes and parked on city streets will once again be subject to parking fines and towing. Read more

A coalition has come up with a plan to turn a stretch of Hyperion Avenue on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake into a safer and more pleasant road. Read more

Silver Lake -- Those who want their vehicle identification numbers etched onto their catalytic converters to prevent theft can get the serv… Read more

Echo Park - What if the next mayor of Los Angeles was just 20 years old? Read more