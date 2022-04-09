IYMI Top 10 Highland Park Cover

Here's what Eastsiders are reading

Hello!

In case you missed them, here are the 10 most read stories during the past week. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

New gateway lets you know you've arrived in Historic Filipinotown

Historic Filipinotown - Beverly Boulevard was blocked off today as work crews and cranes lifted a new neighborhood gateway into place. Read more

Police searching for suspect in Los Feliz stabbings

Los Feliz -- Authorities were investigating two Tuesday night stabbings, one of which left a man in critical condition. Read more

Three dead in East LA Crash

East Los Angeles -- Three people were killed early this morning when a car traveling "at a high rate of speed" crashed into a tree and caught fire. Read more

Man killed in Echo Park shooting

A man was shot and killed early this morning near a homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. Read more

L.A. to once again start ticketing and towing RVs used for homes

Following a vote by the City Council today, RVs and other large vehicles used as homes and parked on city streets will once again be subject to parking fines and towing. Read more

Small steps proposed for a safer Hyperion Avenue

A coalition has come up with a plan to turn a stretch of Hyperion Avenue on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake into a safer and more pleasant road. Read more

Silver Lake "etching event" intended to prevent catalytic converter theft

Silver Lake -- Those who want their vehicle identification numbers etched onto their catalytic converters to prevent theft can get the serv… Read more

Meet Alex Gruenenfelder: The Echo Park 20-year-old running for mayor

Echo Park - What if the next mayor of Los Angeles was just 20 years old? Read more

The Eastsider needs your support!

-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

